Stalking The Set: Watch The Behind-The-Scenes Video

Alexandra Richards‘ laid-back sexuality combined with the decaying beauty of an abandoned building at 5 Beekman Street, set to a moody track of Textual’s “The Top Floor,” coalesce for your inside look at the making of Brokedown Palace. These are the finite details and candid moments you don’t get to see in the final cut. Get an exclusive behind the scenes look through videographer Blake Martin’s eyes as he captures the intensity and artistry that come alive when subject, atmosphere and attitude meld to create the perfect picture. -Michelle Halpern



Credits:

Videography: Blake Martin

Music: “The Top Floor,” by Textual

A very special thanks to Hillel Spinner and 5 Beekman for providing such a beautiful space to shoot.

