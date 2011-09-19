A Stalker’s Guide To Television: The New York Edition

If you live in a large, metropolitan area, celebrity sightings come with the package. Your favorite coffee place, book store, or vintage hub may play host to an elusive A-lister. When bumping into Bradley Cooper at 9:30 am after a night out, it is hard to muster up the courage to say hello or shoot him a smile. We know the feeling and, furthermore, we share in your pain of missed opportunities.

But don’t fret! Behold, we’ve put together a list of the television series currently filming in New York. So whether you’re already in the NYC area or feel like paying the big apple a visit, here’s your guide to hunting down your fave celebs and orchestrating an accidentally-on-purpose run in. Click through to uncover what awaits for you on the streets of New York.