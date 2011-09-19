StyleCaster
Share

A Stalker’s Guide To Television: The New York Edition

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Stalker’s Guide To Television: The New York Edition

Jessica Rubin
by
A Stalker’s Guide To Television: The New York Edition
7 Start slideshow

If you live in a large, metropolitan area, celebrity sightings come with the package. Your favorite coffee place, book store, or vintage hub may play host to an elusive A-lister. When bumping into Bradley Cooper at 9:30 am after a night out, it is hard to muster up the courage to say hello or shoot him a smile. We know the feeling and, furthermore, we share in your pain of missed opportunities.

But don’t fret! Behold, we’ve put together a list of the television series currently filming in New York. So whether you’re already in the NYC area or feel like paying the big apple a visit, here’s your guide to hunting down your fave celebs and orchestrating an accidentally-on-purpose run in. Click through to uncover what awaits for you on the streets of New York.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Get ready! The Gossip Girl season premiere is Monday September 26th at 8 pm on the CW.

Boardwalk Empire season 2 premieres this Sunday September 25th at 9 pm on HBO.

My main man Jon Stewart hosts The Daily Show Monday through Friday at 11 pm on Comedy Central. 

There's no set date yet, but 30 Rock will be back Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC in no time!

The series premiere of Pan Am is Sunday September 25th at 10 pm on ABC.

Poppy Montgomery  is back in a new show for CBS called Unforgettable. Catch the series premiere Tuesday September 20th at 10 pm.

A cult classic, Law & Order SVU will be back minus Christopher Meloni but with all the same drama. Make sure you catch the season premiere Wednesday September 21st at 10 pm on NBC.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Oh La La! Paris’ Surface To Air Opens First US Shop in NYC

Oh La La! Paris’ Surface To Air Opens First US Shop in NYC

Promoted Stories

share