Stagecoach Isn’t Sold Out Yet—Here’s the Secret to Get Last-Minute Tickets For $15 Off

If you love country music, you may be wondering how to buy Stagecoach 2022 tickets and whether there are any current deals or promos to attend the music festival on a budget.

Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held each year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same venue as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Stagecoach started in 2007 with headliners George Strait and Kenny Chesney. Since then, the festival has been attended by tens of thousands of fans, with a record 75,000 attendees at the 2018 Stagecoach. Unlike Coachella, which includes genres like rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, Stagecoach is focused on country music and related genres, like folk, bluegrass, roots rock and alternative country. The festival is also the highest-grossing country music festival in the world.

The Stagecoach 2022 Festival includes headliners like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, as well as performers like Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile. Guy Fieri will also lead the Stagecoach Smokehouse, featuring chefs, pit bosses and barbecue vendors, as well as taste tests and live demonstrations for attendees. Diplo will also host his Late Night in Palomino event on Sunday night to close out the festival.

So how can fans buy Stagecoach tickets? Read on for what we know about how much Stagecoach tickets cost and where to get them for less than face value—plus $15 off.

How much are Stagecoach 2022 tickets?

How much are Stagecoach 2022 tickets? Stagecoach Festival tickets are divided into tiers depending on how soon fans buy tickets after they go on sale.The face value of three-day General Admission tickets for tier 1 was $379 plus fees; while tier 2, the final tier, is $399 plus fees. Stagecoach also offers three reserved seating and standing options, which have all sold out. Corral C2 Reserved Seating tickets cost $829 plus fees; Corral C1 Reserved Seating tickets cost $1,299 plus fees; and Corral Standing Pit tickets cost $1,299 plus fees. For a full list of Stagecoach’s prices and add-ons, click here.

How to buy Stagecoach 2022 tickets

How can one buy Stagecoach 2022 tickets? While many Stagecoach 2022 Festival tickets are sold out on the festival’s site, tickets are still available on trusted resale sites like Vivid Seats and Stub Hub at or under the face value of the festival’s original prices. Why are Stagecoach tickets so cheap? Well, unlike the festival’s site, fans can purchase one-day tickets to Stagecoach for Friday, Saturday or Sunday on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which is a lot cheaper for fans who only want to attend a specific day for a certain headliner or performer. Read on ahead for how to buy Stagecoach 2022 tickets on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats—including how to get an additional $15 off.

When is Stagecoach 2022?

When is Stagecoach 2022? The Stagecoach 2022 Festival will run for three days from Friday, April 29, 2022, to Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Where is Stagecoach 2022?

Where is Stagecoach 2022? Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The venue—where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is also held—is located at 81-800 Avenue 51 in Indio, and is a half-hour drive from Palm Springs, California, and a two-and-a-half hour drive from Los Angeles and San Diego. The venue was founded in 1987 and has 12 polo grounds, making it one of the largest polo clubs in the United States.

Who are the Stagecoach 2022 headliners?

Who are the Stagecoach 2022 headliners? The Stagecoach 2022 Festival headliners are Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. See below for the full list of the Stagecoach 2022 headliners and when each artist is performing.

Thomas Rhett – Sunday, April 29, 2022

Carrie Underwood – Saturday, April 30, 2022

Luke Combs – Sunday, May 1, 2022

What is the Stagecoach 2022 lineup?

What is the Stagecoach 2022 lineup? The Stagecoach 2022 Festival lineup includes artists like Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes and Midland. See below for the full Stagecoach 2022 lineup and when each artist is performing.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Thomas Rhett

Maren Morris

Midland

Brandi Carlile

Jordan Davis

Tanya Tucket

The Marcus King Band

Ryan Hurd

Ingrid Andress

Neal McCoy

Breland

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Ryan Griffin

The Cactus Blossoms

Walker County

Turbo

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Carrie Underwood

Brothers Osborne

Lee Brice

Cody Jinks

Mitchell Tenpenny

Margo Price

Jimmie Allen

Colter Wall

Travis Dennings

Shenandoah

Orville Peck

Caylee Hammack

Molly Tuttle

Shy Carter

Reyna Roberts

Laci Kaye Booth

Ian Noe

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Luke Combs

The Black Crowes

Cody Johnson

Smokey Robinson

Locash

The Mavericks

Yola

Lindsay Ell

Rhiannon Giddens

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Haye Carll

Waylon Payne

Flatland Cavalry

Callista Clark

Jesse LaBelle

Stagecoach 2022 tickets are still available on Vividseats.com and Stubhub.com. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.