Stagecoach Music Festival: Lineup for 2010 Brings Out the Country Heavyweights

Next year’s lineup for the 2010 Stagecoach Music Festival was recently released, and all you country lovers best book your tickets ASAP. Billboard chart toppers Keith Urban and Toby Keith will headline, and bands Sugarland and Brooks & Dunn are just two of the other beer and pickup truck-loving artists who have since been announced to perform.

The fourth annual Stagecoach Musical Festival is sponsored by ABC daytime and Soapnet and will be held Saturday April 24 and Sunday April 25 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Lovers of all things country, bluegrass, roots rock, folk, and alt-country, we expect to see you there. For tickets, visit stagecoachfestival.com.