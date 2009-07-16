Stage Fright in France

Madonna’s stage certainly used to be her playground, but now it is temporarily shut down, as it collapsed this afternoon in Marseille, France. One was found dead, while six others have been injured and taken to the hospital.

Her tour Sticky and Sweet, running throughout Europe this summer is scheduled to hit spots such as: Barcelona, Madrid, Copenhagen, Prague, and Munich among others. BBC reports that the Marseille branch of the tour has been cancelled. This certainly won’t be a “Holiday” for Madonna, or the crew that has to re-design the set head to toe, to insure that no further injuries occur.

Last seen sporting a smile with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana by her side, we are certain that Madonna’s smile has faded. Instead she’s saying a prayer or two for those who have been injured. According to BBC the roof shook for a few moments, allowing for people to get out of harms way before the collapse.

Madonna understands better than any that there’s really no greater power than “The Power of Goodbye,” and we’re sure she will do something in memory of the deceased, as well as, those injured. Her spectacular tribute to Michael Jackson, on July 4th surely showed her compassionate side, as she preformed in the UK arena he was due to preform in.

There’s not much to “Celebrate” with this news; never-the-less, that’s the title of her newest single. Madonna collaborated with DJPaul Oakenfold on the new song, set to air on the radio late July, early August. Madonna is still our one and only “Material Girl,” as she is the top earning musician this year. This year alone, her latest album Hard Candy and endorsements escalated her earnings to about $110 million. Forbes reports that she has earned between $40 million and $50 million dollars a year since 2002. We’re positive she’ll put some of her own funds towards fixing this freak accident.