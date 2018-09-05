The Maximalist’s Guide to Buying and Styling Rings

Though some insist a good manicure is all you need to dress up your fingers, I’ve always been more partial to the magic of layered rings than I have to the power of nail polish. Though my hands often feel at home without a coat of black, white or nude gloss lining their tips, they rarely feel complete without an array of metal bands hugging every last knuckle.

Stacking rings is the sartorial equivalent of stepping into armor, at least for me. Something about layering silvers and golds on my hands makes me feel edgy and tough and badass. It’s like having brass knuckles on at all times—but dainty ones that’ll complement an outfit, rather than overpower it.

But the practice of acquiring and stacking rings is often more complex than it seems. Combining statement pieces is possible but challenging. And if you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to mix metals of different shapes and sizes—not stones in myriad colors and textures.

Not to mention, stocking up on an array of stackable rings that fit your fingers and work well together is one thing—doing so on a budget is another. A given maximalist ring display might involve as many as 10 rings at a time; it’s simply not worth it to spend hundreds of dollars on each ring, especially when there are plenty of incredible options you can score for a fraction of the price.

Below, you’ll find something of a comprehensive guide to buying, styling and stacking rings—the maximalist way. Part street style inspiration, part shopping guide, the below slideshow should help you figure out what you’re looking for in a layered ring ensemble—and where you can turn to find it.

