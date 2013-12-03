StyleCaster
10 Super-Chic Stacked Ring Sets (For Under $100)

Julie Gerstein
by
Sure, it’s holiday shopping season, but while you’re out an about you may want to pick up a thing or two for yourself. May we suggest stacked rings? They’re small and delicate, so they won’t take up much room in your shopping bag, and they’ll definitely make a statement.

MORE: 15 Big, Bold Cocktail Rings To Jazz Up Any Holiday Look

Worn together stacked rings become a power piece, but worn individually or apart, and the rings can feel sweeter and more feminine. We think they’re the perfect substitute to a bunch of heavy, clanging bangles, but provide much of the same effect.

We’ve selected ten of our favorite sets for your perusal — all priced reasonably under $100. Take a peek and share your favorites in the comments.

Sam Edelman Pave Chevron Stack Rings, $95; at Bloomingdales

Petite Hand Me Down Rings, $98; at Henri Bendel

Skye Stacking Ring, $49.50; at Club Monaco

Gold Stacking Ring, $49.50; at Club Monaco

Geo Stone and Metal Ring, $44.50; at French Connection

House of Harlow 1960 Five Stack Ring Set, $68.99; at The Trend Boutique

Blu Bijoux Triangle Rings, $12; at Max & Chloe

Lucky Brand Gold-Tone Turquoise Stone Stacked Ring, $35; at Macy's

Ariella Collection Slim Stacable Rings, $58; at Nordstrom

Mudd Tri-Tone Simulated Crystal Textured Stack Ring Set, $8.99; at Kohl's

