Name: Stacey Bendet

Age: 31

Occupation: Designer, alice + olivia

Location: New York

In addition to designing her line alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet is a Young Patron Chair of The School of American Ballet. Monday March 9, The School of American Ballet will be hosting their Winter Ball in celebration of the school’s 75th Anniversary. Sponsored by Van Cleef & Arpels, the ball will also be hosted by designer Zang Toi. For more information about the School of American Ballet and the Winter Ball, call their special events office at 212.769.6610.

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

All over: NY, LA, Paris, Hong Kong. I love Joyce in Hong Kong, Balmain in paris is amazing, I love colette and Le Petite Robe Noire in Paris too- Opening Ceremony in New York, a little vintage in LA…



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

How about one word? Random.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

I don’t have a wish list

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Alaia, Balmain, YSL….



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Carine Roitfeld

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Decades for vintage, 1st dibs for furniture, nymag.com



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Early 70s

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Betsey Bloomingdale-she’s so chic

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Little Yoshitomo Nara characters

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

alice + olivia black leggings, neon nail polish, and Marni shoes



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Um. I’ll take the 5th on this



12. Who is your style soul mate?

Someone totally schizophrenic who likes to change clothes multiple times a day?



13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My husband and my daughter

Lucky charms



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

My junior year-a plain black dress

I hated the whole night! I sort of like to wear prom dresses day time instead of night time

15. What theme song best describes your life?

She’s a Rainbow-rolling stones