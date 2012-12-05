What I Want Now: Alice + Olivia Designer Stacey Bendet Fills Us In On Her Holiday Wish List

We’ve been devoted fans of ten-year-old label Alice + Olivia for quite some time. From the brand’s unapologetically girly skirts and dresses, to its chic blouses, sweaters and coats, it’s pretty much a guarantee that we’ll always find something to covet. While the bold-colored, poppy wares are captivating on their own, they undoubtedly become more so once you get to know the woman behind them, Stacey Bendet.
Often spotted in colorful, creative and generally eye-catching outfits, Bendet’s affinity for having fun with fashion is evident in everything she does, and her devil-may-care approach has attracted more than a few A-list celebrities, such as Molly Sims, Ashlee Simpson, and Kourtney Kardashian.
With personal style that’s truly her own, we were eager to catch up with the designer and find out what she’s coveting this holiday season.
Read on to see Bendet’s holiday must-haves, and don’t forget to check out her designs for the buzzy Target x Neiman Marcus holiday collaboration!
Read on to see what the gal behind Alice + Oliva is coveting this season!
"Sirin is such a star! We go on her website for daily happiness."
Sirin Thada Emotionally Available T-Shirt, $22; at Sirin Thada
"These dolls are true art!"
The Kouklitas Colette Doll, price upon request; at the Kouklitas
"Francesca Dimattia painting--her work is so inspiring! It's like hundreds of prints waiting to be dresses!"
"Ladder" Painting by Francesca Dimattia, price upon request; at Studio 94
"Now, I love this even though I can't cook. I have never claimed to be practical."
Chateau 90 Stove, starting at $26,000; at La Cornue
"Every girl needs her supply of sexy lingerie! Cotton briefs will only take you so far, ladies."
The Lake & Stars Hausu Garter Brief, $85; at Lille Boutique
"It's the year of all things mini!"
Magnum Classic Tiered Mini Skirt, $396; at Alice + Olivia
"Juice Generation Garden Green Smoothie. A morning must-have!"
Supa Dupa Greens, price varies on size; at Juice Generation
"I mean, this book pretty speaks for itself!"
Shit I Gotta Fucking Get Done Notebook, $9.95; at Cool Material
"Amazing green sofa from 1st Dibs. Lusting after this for my new apartment!"
Rare Verner Panton Pantonova Seating System, $16,800; at 1st Dibs