Stability Ball Chairs to Tone Your Midsection Without Even Trying

It sounds like a dream come true, right? Believe it or not, it is, in fact, possible to tone your core and strengthen your midsection while you’re simply sitting down. Stability balls (also referred to as exercise balls, physio balls, yoga balls, and Swiss balls) are a great workout accessory to help you strengthen abdominal muscles, add resistance to your squat and lunge routine, help get a better stretch in, improve your posture and coordination, and well, the list goes infinitely on. Now, you can harness the health benefits that stability balls have to offer without even moving—and it’s all thanks to the genius advent of stability ball chairs.

Whether you work from home or at an office, chances are, you sit at a desk for eight hours or so every weekday, so why not get a workout in while you’re at it? Of course, you can also use them at home while you’re reading, binge-watching a new show, or texting your new Hinge match. While these innovative two-in-one chairs may sound kind of splurge-worthy, they’re surprisingly affordable. Scroll through to check out some of our favorite models to upgrade your workout routine without literally even trying.

1. PharMeDoc Balance Ball Chair

PharMeDoc’s budget-friendly balance ball chair hybrid is constructed with ultra-durable material and is backed by a 100 percent money-back guarantee, just in case. It also features lockable (and removable) wheels for extra safety and easy storing when not in use.

2. Gaiam Adjustable Custom-Fit Balance Ball Chair

A balance chair to help you improve your posture and tone your abs while you sit down? Sign me up. This high-quality chair also comes along with an air pump for easy inflation, a metal base, five adjustable legs, and lockable wheels, a back rest, and desktop stretching and quick workouts guide.

3. Isokinetics Inc. Balance Exercise Ball Chair

Isokinentic’s durable exercise ball chair features large wheels to make working out and moving around extra quiet and smooth. It also features a reinforced metal ball retaining bar to help support your back and two lockable wheels.