St. Vincent Releases Music Video for “Marrow”

Saint Vincent released the music video for her song “Marrow” today off her album Actor. The music video was directed by Terri Timely, who also directed Saint Vincent’s equally beholding music video for “Actor Out of Work.”

The music video follows Saint Vincent singer Annie Clark walking down an vast rural road gradually picking up followers with her wide-eyed gaze. Annie Clark has an insanely powerful gaze that was captured on her album cover for Marry Me. You basically stare at her and jump back and forth between finding her odd, charming, and oddly charming.

Actor is available now.