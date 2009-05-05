St. Vincent Releases Actor Today

When I was eleven, there were two things I wanted: braces and glasses. Yeah I don’t get it either… Squinting at the board and visiting the orthodontist prematurely, it’s like I was asking God to help make me even more awkward. The naivite… Now that I’m twenty two, there are two things I want: clear skin and the ability to play a guitar. I have neither but walking Neutrogena “after” photo singer/songwriter Amy Clark (or, St. Vincent) does. Jealous…

St Vincent releases her sophomore album “Actor” today. Already gaining serious attention for her incredibly brilliant and unpredictable music, St. Vincent is a female singer desperately needed in a scene over saturated with male singers and Regina Spektor and Feist followers. St. Vincent boldly orchestrates songs that oscillate from relaxing and soothing to gritty and raucous.

Check out her music video for, “Actor Out of Work” off her new album Actor out today.