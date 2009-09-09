St. Vincent Performs at Rachel Comey’s Fashion Show

Earlier today, Saint Vincent performed as a part of the Rachel Comey outdoor fashion show showcasing Comey’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection. Saint Vincent covered Steve Miller Band and Tom Petty to set the tone for the show which showcased an autumnal palate for spring… I hope you followed that. I got lost myself. Hold my hand?

Saint Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark) is no stranger to Rachel Comey’s line; just earlier in August StyleCaster noted Saint Vincent in Rachel Comey pieces during the All Points West festival. See how that all came full circle?

Video courtesy of Teen Vogue‘s Twitter.