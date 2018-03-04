StyleCaster
25 Great St. Patrick’s Day Recipes That Don’t Involve Green Dye

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Sugar & Soul

Even if you’re not into the cheesier aspects of holidays like St. Patrick’s Day—getting wasted in a bar crawl, parades, dressing up like a leprechaun; no, thanks—what we will welcome is any excuse to make a new, appropriately festive recipe. If you’re celebrating on March 17 with friends and family (or if you’re just in the mood for corned beef and cabbage) pulling out all the stops with some delicious traditional Irish recipes is a great way to compliment your celebrating.

Whether it’s your job to bring a side dish (why not try the Irish fried cabbage and bacon?) or you’re responsible for the main course (everyone loves a good traditional Irish shepherd’s pie), there are an abundance of unbelievable recipes that speak to Irish heritage and taste heavenly.

Ditch the corny green food coloring and impress everyone with these traditional Irish recipes.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Easy Irish Fried Cabbage and Bacon

Easy Irish Fried Cabbage and Bacon

Photo: Sugar and Soul
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

Photo: OMG Chocolate Desserts
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Whiskey Smash

Irish Whiskey Smash

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Guinness Shepherd's Pie

Guinness Shepherd's Pie

Photo: Confetti and Bliss
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Reuben-Style Irish Nachos

Reuben-Style Irish Nachos

Photo: Jess Fuel
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Traditional Cottage Pie

Traditional Cottage Pie

Photo: Savory Tooth
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Potato Pie

Irish Potato Pie

Photo: A Spicy Perspective
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Traditional Irish Shepherd's Pie

Traditional Irish Shepherd's Pie

Photo: Street Smart Kitchen
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Beef Stew

Irish Beef Stew

Photo: Simply Recipes
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Colcannon

Colcannon

Photo: Budget Bytes
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Beef and Guinness Hand Pies

Beef and Guinness Hand Pies

Photo: Frugal Mom Eh
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Dublin Coddle Recipe

Dublin Coddle Recipe

Photo: Diethood
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Apple Crumble Cake with Apple Brandy Sauce

Irish Apple Crumble Cake with Apple Brandy Sauce

Photo: Saving Dessert
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Beer Cheese and Sausage Pasta

Beer Cheese and Sausage Pasta

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Guinness and Coffee Irish Beef Stew

Guinness and Coffee Irish Beef Stew

Photo: The Chunky Chef
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Cabbage and Bacon

Irish Cabbage and Bacon

Photo: A Spicy Perspective
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Onion Soup

Irish Onion Soup

Photo: The Bewitchin' Kitchen
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Potato Pancakes for St. Patrick's Day

Potato Pancakes for St. Patrick's Day

Photo: Noshing with the Nolands
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Beer Cheese Soup

Irish Beer Cheese Soup

Photo: A Spicy Perspective
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Irish Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Photo: My Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Corned Beef Hash Baked Eggs

Corned Beef Hash Baked Eggs

Photo: Cooking and Beer
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Spinach Tarts

Spinach Tarts

Photo: Saving Dessert
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Guinness Braised Short Ribs

Guinness Braised Short Ribs

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Irish Guinness Brown Bread

Irish Guinness Brown Bread

Photo: Fox and Briar
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Recipes | Cheesy Irish Potato Pancakes

Cheesy Irish Potato Pancakes

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling

