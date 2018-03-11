25 Chic Green Outfits to Wear on St. Patrick’s Day—or Any Day

Whether you’re a celebrate-every-holiday-to-the-max type or prefer to pretend Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are just like any other day of the year, it’s kinda fun to use these Hallmark and real holidays as an excuse to wear something festive. And while we’re not saying you should wear head-to-toe green if celebrating St. Patty’s isn’t your thing, we’re using it as a reason to come up with all the chic ways to wear green that aren’t remotely obnoxious or tacky.

And if you are going to a parade or a party where everyone is going all-out with themed ensembles, it only makes sense to find a way to incorporate a little (or a lot) of green into your look—stylishly, of course. Need ideas? Start clicking.