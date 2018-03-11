StyleCaster
Share

25 Chic Green Outfits to Wear on St. Patrick’s Day—or Any Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Chic Green Outfits to Wear on St. Patrick’s Day—or Any Day

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfit Ideas
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re a celebrate-every-holiday-to-the-max type or prefer to pretend Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are just like any other day of the year, it’s kinda fun to use these Hallmark and real holidays as an excuse to wear something festive. And while we’re not saying you should wear head-to-toe green if celebrating St. Patty’s isn’t your thing, we’re using it as a reason to come up with all the chic ways to wear green that aren’t remotely obnoxious or tacky.

MORE: 10 Trends We Loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

And if you are going to a parade or a party where everyone is going all-out with themed ensembles, it only makes sense to find a way to incorporate a little (or a lot) of green into your look—stylishly, of course. Need ideas? Start clicking.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Couturezilla

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Hello Fashion Blog

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Rita Lifestyle

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Couturezilla

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Carla Vadan

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Anna Borisovna

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Diary of a Shopaholic

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit

Kristina Magdalina

STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Hardcore Twinned

19 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Hardcore Twinned
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
  • STYLECASTER | St. Patrick's Day Outfits | Street style influencer wearing green outfit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share