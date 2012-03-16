7 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails Perfect For An All-Out Green Fest

St. Patrick’s Day calls for lots and lots of alcohol. Though green beer tends to be the choice for many, we’ve chosen a few cocktails to substitute and update your St. Patty’s evening. Scroll on down for seven delicious drinks that are sure to spice up your St. Patty’s day!

Green Leprechaun Punch

50 oz. Belvedere Pure

50 oz. green tea

20 oz. apple juice

3 oz. Absinthe

20 oz. lemonade

8 oz. Simple syrup

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl and stir.

Pineapple Patty

Mixologist: Aisha Sharpe of Leblon Cachaca

1 ½ oz Leblon

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz of agave nectar

3 chunks of pinepple

½ kiwi

Muddle the kiwi and pineapple. Add remaining ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Luck of the Tarragon

Mixologist: Aisha Sharpe of Leblon Cachaca

1 ½ oz. Leblon

5 chunks of honeydew

2-3 sprigs of tarragon

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. agave nectar

Muddle the honeydew and tarragon. Add remaining ingredients. Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Mexican Shamrock Shooter

1/3 oz. Camarena Silver tequila

1/3 oz butterscotch schnapps

1/3 oz. Irish cream

Layer liquids by placing butterscotch schnapps in bottom glass. Slowly pour Irish cream over back of bar spoon on top of schnapps. Finish with layer of Camarena Silver tequila poured over the back bar spoon on top of Irish Cream.

Señor Patrick’s Salud

½ oz. Camarena Resposado tequila

½ oz Irish whiskey

1 oz. apple juice

½ teaspoon of honey

1 oz. ginger beer

Quarter lime wedge – squeezed

Combine liquids except ginger beer in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend. Strain into rock glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedges.

Emerald Crush

2oz. Blue Ice Organic Wheat vodka

½ organic kiwi, peeled

½ organic lime, cut into quarters

1 teaspoon organic sugar

Muddle fruit and sugar in a mixing glass until well crushed and juicy. Add ice and vodka and shake vigorously. Pour all contents over ice into a tall tumbler and drink with straws.

Green With Envy

1 ½ oz. Blue Ice vodka

½ oz. Blue Curacao

2 ½ oz. Sweet and Sour

2 oz. orange juice

Blend ingredients together with crushed ice until slushy. Serve in a hurricane style glass. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry arranged on a pick.