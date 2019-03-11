Green Clothes to Shop for St. Patrick’s Day So You Can Avoid Getting Pinched For Once

Scroll To See More Images

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching—Sunday, March 17!—and every year, I struggle to find something both green and cute in my closet. Unfortunately, the holiday comes with the super annoying tradition of pinching anyone who’s not wearing green. So, in an effort to avoid getting pinched this year while also looking stylish, I decided it was a good time to stock up on St. Patrick’s Day-approved clothes and accessories.

I guess consent just flies out the window on St. Patrick’s Day, because pinching strangers just because you can’t see some green on their bodies should not still be a thing. However, as I inevitably make my trip to Starbucks on March 17, I’d really rather not risk it. Instead of fumbling around my closet on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day, I figured it’d be a smart move to shop ahead of the holiday—sparing myself from having to wear that green tee from high school that still lurks beneath all my other clothes. (I don’t know what I would do if none of the schools I attended happened to have green in their school colors.)

In the spirit of the Irish holiday—and in an effort to avoid the touch of absolute strangers—I’ve rounded up 31 cute green clothing and accessory options for you to don on St. Patty’s Day. From tops and coats to purses and shoes, you’ll be able to find something cute and green to wear this holiday (and hopefully far beyond).

1. House of Sunny Upscale Patent Crocodile Coat, $260 at Urban Outfitters

Do the (chic) crocodile rock this St. Patty’s Day.

2. Make the Rounds Crossbody Bag, $69 at Modcloth

You can use this bag all spring long.

3. Connelly Sweater, $88 at Anthropologie

Those elbow-length sleeves are perfect for when the weather warms up.

4. Tie Dye Jacquard Pants, $185 at Free People

Tie dye is huge for spring this year.

5. Adidas Originals by Ji Wong Choi Snap Button Track Jacket, $120 at Urban Outfitters

Get the matching pants and go full leprechaun.

6. Fenrick Premium Leather Studded Sandals, $63 at ASOS

Wear these for St. Patrick’s Day and every other day.

7. Monterey Sweater Tank, $59.50 at Madewell

The perfect green layering piece.

8. Original Take Collared Dress, $69 at Modcloth

Perfect for work on St. Patrick’s Day.

9. Wrap Top, $49.95 at Eloquii

A wrap top you can wear every day.

10. Kowtow Wide Leg Culottes, $228 at Amour Vert

How comfy (and stylish) do these pants look?

11. Snake Inlay Disc Earrings, $22 at Topshop

For a subtle touch of green.

12. New Look Double Ring Loafer, $27.50 at ASOS

The double ring detail makes these ultra-chic.

13. Cropped Camo Pants, $129 at Anthropologie

You really can work green into your ensemble so many ways—including camo.

14. Structured and Chic Bag, $59 at Modcloth

This bag really is structured and chic.

15. Everyday Belted Moto Jacket, $160 at Anthropologie

Odds are it’ll still be chilly on St. Patrick’s Day, so we better all be prepared.

16. Sweetheart Babydoll Mini Swing Dress, $40 at ASOS

Have a neon moment this St. Patty’s.

17. Rianne Drop Earrings, $44 at Baublebar

Add a touch of green to any outfit.

18. Trust Me Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

Effortlessly cool.

19. Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $150 at Urban Outfitters

In case it rains!

20. Anorak Raincoat, $148 at Madewell

You’ll use this coat way beyond St. Patrick’s Day.

21. Sparkle with Soul Statement Necklace, $19 at Modcloth

This necklace is a pretty addition to any ensemble.

22. Heartbeat Mono-Cut Heart Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A veritably cool way to get some green into your outfit is with cute sunnies.

23. Joselle Silk Dress, $238 at Amour Vert

Honestly this dress is just super pretty.

24. Temecula Top, $70 at Anthropologie

An easy, breezy way to avoid getting pinched.

25. UO Mary Textured Gingham Dress, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Are you ready to party? Because this dress sure is.

26. Colloquial Wrap Skirt, $120 at Anthropologie

Your new spring staple.

27. UO Heather Cork Wedge, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Lime green? Yes, please.

28. Button Through Smock Dress, $48 at ASOS

Pair with some cute booties and a denim jacket, and you’re set.

29. Curated with Care Crossbody Bag, $49 at Modcloth

The prettiest light green bag I’ve ever seen.

30. The Eugene Pant, $59 at Modcloth

These pants look comfy enough to wear every day.

31. Lucy Slingback Kitten Heel, $49 at Urban Outfitters

These shoes are perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, a spring picnic or wearing around the house. (They’re really cute, OK?)

