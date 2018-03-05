StyleCaster
Share

21 St. Patrick’s Day Appetizers That Will Win Any Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 St. Patrick’s Day Appetizers That Will Win Any Party

by
St. Patrick's Day appetizers
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Whole Food Bellies

The moment has come: It’s your turn to host the St. Patrick’s Day party for all your friends and family. The decorations, the entertainment, the food, a seemingly endless supply of green beer—it can all feel a bit overwhelming, but don’t stress. We’ve rounded up a collection of tasty St. Patrick’s Day appetizers that are all super easy to make.

MORE: 25 Great St. Patrick’s Day Recipes That Don’t Involve Green Dye

Want a potato-based appetizer with so much cheese it’ll make everyone’s mouths water just looking at it? We’ve got it. Looking for corned beef sliders smothered in a Guinness barbecue sauce? It’s on this list. Or keep it super simple and make fancy tater tots.

Gather all your ingredients, grab a sipping beer (you drink while cooking, too, right?) and get ready to hone your culinary skills—even if you’re a total novice in the kitchen—because these delicious apps will impress all your guests.

MORE: 26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring

Originally published on SheKnows. A version of this article was originally published in March 2017. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
potato nachos with sour cream, bacon, green onions
Irish Nachos

Here's a fun twist on traditional nachos; this time with potatoes, green onions, bacon, cilantro and more.

Photo: Cooking with Curls
Corned beef and cheddar potato nests on white plate
Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests

Crispy potato cups cradle shredded corned beef and Irish cheddar cheese in this recipe.

Photo: Lea & Jay
Cheesy Irish cabbage gratins in ramekins
Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins

Made in individual ramekins, these cheesy Irish cabbage gratins make for a hearty starter.

Photo: Hungry Couple NYC
Guinness-glazed peanuts and side of beer
Guinness-Glazed Peanuts

Salty, sweet and crunchy, these glazed nuts will keep your party guests satisfied.

Photo: Zag Left
Guinness barbecue corned beef sliders with side of beer
Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders

Melted cheddar and barbecued corned beef make these sliders a dish your guests will keep reaching for.

Photo: Dixie Chik Cooks
crispy colcannon tater tots
Colcannon Tater Tots

Colcannon gets a party-ready makeover with these crispy homemade tater tots.

Photo: Whole Food Bellies
plate of corned beef and cabbage pasties
Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties

Corned beef and cabbage pasties turn a main dish into a fuss-free appetizer.

Photo: Thirsty for Tea
Guinness cheddar fondue in red serving dish
Guinness Cheddar Fondue

Make your appetizer an event in itself with this Guinness cheese fondue recipe.

Photo: Ethnic Spoon
Guinness beer-battered onion rings with dip on side
Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Crispy beer-battered onion rings are a savory snack that pairs well with the rest of your party fare.

Photo: Tara's Multicultural Table
beef and Guinness hand pies with side of beer
Beef and Guinness Hand Pies

Skip the silverware and serve these finger food-friendly hand pies at your St. Patrick's Day gathering instead.

Photo: Partial Ingredients
irish rarebit toast
Irish Rarebit

Smothered in an Irish cheddar and whiskey sauce, these toasts are hard not to love.

Photo: Port and Fin
corned beef and cabbage nachos on green plate
Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos

Smothered in a creamy cheese sauce, these corned beef and cabbage nachos are a real crowd-pleaser.

Photo: The Stay At Home Chef
Guinness steak skewers with guoda with side of beer
Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda

Let people dunk steak bites in a creamy gouda dip, thanks to this flavorful recipe.

Photo: GoGoGo Gourmet
Irish potato bites with sour cream
Irish Potato Bites

Baby red potatoes are twice baked and topped with a dollop of sour cream to make these snackable bites.

Photo: Lea & Jay
Guinness-braised short rib sliders with side of beer
Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders

Tender and oh-so-savory, these Guinness-braised short rib sliders are nearly irresistible.

Photo: Cake-n-Knife
Irish tater tots nachos
Irish Tater Totchos

Crispy tater tot nachos covered in Irish cheddar and bacon will make any event feel like a party.

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Irish Boxty with caviar on white plate
Irish Boxty with Caviar

Irish potato pancakes topped with caviar and sour cream are a fancy fusion appetizer for your celebration.

Photo: Christina's Cucina
Guinness dijon soft pretzels with side of beer
Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels

Guinness-infused soft pretzels are dunked in tangy Dijon mustard in this snackable recipe.

Photo: Vrai
garlic Guinness sausage rolls on cooking sheet
Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls

Fragrant garlic and juicy sausage will make your guests reach for a second helping of these rolls.

Photo: Recipes From a Pantry
Irish cornbread served on green plate
Irish Cornbread

Serve this moist Irish cornbread cut into squares and slathered with honey butter.

Photo: Taste of Divine
Irish cheese toasties served on plate
Irish Cheese Toasties

Irish cheddar cheese gets melted and browned around the edges on these toasties, great with beer or wine.

Photo: Palatable Pastime

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Get Excited for Festival Season with Star-Studded Beauty Inspo

Get Excited for Festival Season with Star-Studded Beauty Inspo
  • potato nachos with sour cream, bacon, green onions
  • Corned beef and cheddar potato nests on white plate
  • Cheesy Irish cabbage gratins in ramekins
  • Guinness-glazed peanuts and side of beer
  • Guinness barbecue corned beef sliders with side of beer
  • crispy colcannon tater tots
  • plate of corned beef and cabbage pasties
  • Guinness cheddar fondue in red serving dish
  • Guinness beer-battered onion rings with dip on side
  • beef and Guinness hand pies with side of beer
  • irish rarebit toast
  • corned beef and cabbage nachos on green plate
  • Guinness steak skewers with guoda with side of beer
  • Irish potato bites with sour cream
  • Guinness-braised short rib sliders with side of beer
  • Irish tater tots nachos
  • Irish Boxty with caviar on white plate
  • Guinness dijon soft pretzels with side of beer
  • garlic Guinness sausage rolls on cooking sheet
  • Irish cornbread served on green plate
  • Irish cheese toasties served on plate
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share