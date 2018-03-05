21 St. Patrick’s Day Appetizers That Will Win Any Party

The moment has come: It’s your turn to host the St. Patrick’s Day party for all your friends and family. The decorations, the entertainment, the food, a seemingly endless supply of green beer—it can all feel a bit overwhelming, but don’t stress. We’ve rounded up a collection of tasty St. Patrick’s Day appetizers that are all super easy to make.
Want a potato-based appetizer with so much cheese it’ll make everyone’s mouths water just looking at it? We’ve got it. Looking for corned beef sliders smothered in a Guinness barbecue sauce? It’s on this list. Or keep it super simple and make fancy tater tots.
Gather all your ingredients, grab a sipping beer (you drink while cooking, too, right?) and get ready to hone your culinary skills—even if you’re a total novice in the kitchen—because these delicious apps will impress all your guests.
Irish Nachos
Here's a fun twist on traditional nachos; this time with potatoes, green onions, bacon, cilantro and more.
Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests
Crispy potato cups cradle shredded corned beef and Irish cheddar cheese in this recipe.
Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins
Guinness-Glazed Peanuts
Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders
Melted cheddar and barbecued corned beef make these sliders a dish your guests will keep reaching for.
Colcannon Tater Tots
Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties
Corned beef and cabbage pasties turn a main dish into a fuss-free appetizer.
Guinness Cheddar Fondue
Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Beef and Guinness Hand Pies
Skip the silverware and serve these finger food-friendly hand pies at your St. Patrick's Day gathering instead.
Irish Rarebit
Smothered in an Irish cheddar and whiskey sauce, these toasts are hard not to love.
Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos
Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda
Irish Potato Bites
Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders
Tender and oh-so-savory, these Guinness-braised short rib sliders are nearly irresistible.
Irish Tater Totchos
Crispy tater tot nachos covered in Irish cheddar and bacon will make any event feel like a party.
Irish Boxty with Caviar
Irish potato pancakes topped with caviar and sour cream are a fancy fusion appetizer for your celebration.
Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels
Guinness-infused soft pretzels are dunked in tangy Dijon mustard in this snackable recipe.
Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls
Fragrant garlic and juicy sausage will make your guests reach for a second helping of these rolls.
Irish Cornbread
Irish Cheese Toasties
Irish cheddar cheese gets melted and browned around the edges on these toasties, great with beer or wine.
