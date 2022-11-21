I’m A Fashion Writer & If You Don’t Shop The SSENSE Black Friday Sale You’ll Regret It Forever

Scroll To See More Images

I’m guilty of having an unrealistic holiday wishlist. When I spend all day writing about fashion trends, watching styling videos on TikTok and scrolling through my curated Instagram explore page, I end up with a long list of “wants” (and quite a few “needs” too). I truly believe that my unrealistic holiday wishlist is perfect, the only issue is the price tag attached to it—I can’t help but fall in love with designer items! Luckily, I can always count on SSENSE to slide in with the best designer sale. I’m warning you in advance, only scroll through the SSENSE Black Friday sale if you’re ready to shop—it’s that good.

First of all, the SSENSE Black Friday sale is such a gem because it includes brands and items that are very difficult to usually find at a discounted price. From Vivienne Westwood bags and Amina Muaddi heels to Totême sweaters and Stand Studio jackets, every “it” item is on sale. If you’re a self-proclaimed material girl (like me) then this sale may be the perfect chance to blow your holiday bonus (oops!) or if you are into the season of giving, you can get something for every fashionista on your list.

The SSENSE Black Friday sale officially starts on November 22 and will feature up to 50 percent off thousands of designer items. If you’re eager to start browsing, SSENSE already has plenty of items on sale—I’m planning on adding them to my cart early to avoid having my favorite items sell out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. SSENSE is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ganni Red Embroidered Western Boots

Emma Chamberlain wore this pair of red cowboy boots to the Ganni fashion show and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since.

Stand Studio Black Kristy Faux-Leather Jacket

This Stand Studio faux-leather jacket is ideal for when you want to look as cool as the temperatures outside.

Vivienne Westwood Black Belle Heart Frame Bag

How cute is this little heart-shaped crossbody bag? It will easily elevate all of your going-out looks.

Green Tabi Ballerina Flats

The Maison Margiela Tabi-style shoes are a divisive piece in the fashion community. If you’ve considered dipping your toe into the trend (literally), you might as well try it on sale! This green pair of ballet flats are super chic.

Black & White Ami de Cœur Striped Turtleneck

I recently took a trip to Paris and can confirm that Ami is the brand all the cool people are shopping and wearing. This striped sweater is one of many Ami pieces on sale.

Ganni Khaki Quilted Jacket

This quilted jacket is absolute perfection—the ruffled collar, the silver buttons, the large front pockets—it’s too perfect to miss out on.

BY FAR Silver Billy Bag

Kendall Jenner loves By Far and so do I, especially this silver shoulder bag.

Diesel Black Angiel Mini Dress

Diesel is currently making a major comeback and this short sleeve mini dress would look fabulous with tights and black heels for a night out.

The Frankie Shop Brown Puffer Jacket

The Frankie Shop is a New York City fashion girl “it” brand that specializes in high-quality elevated everyday basics. This two-tone puffer jacket will keep you looking cute and warm.

Salomon Brown XT-6 Sneakers

Bella Hadid is always seen wearing Salomon sneakers (when she’s not in Adidas Sambas) and this pair is a street-style must-have.