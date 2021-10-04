These ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Include Exact Replicas of the Looks From the Show & They’re Selling Out Fast

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re one of the million of people who have watched Squid Game on Netflix, you may be on the hunt for the best Squid Game Halloween costumes to dress up as Sae-byeok, Ali, Jun-ho and more fan-favorite characters.

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered in September 2021 and follows a group of 456 people who are invited to play a series of children’s games with life-threatening consequences for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (or 38.7 million American dollars.) Each player has a reason for why they need the money—Gi-hun is a gambling addict in debut; Sang-woo is wanted by the police for stealing money from his investment clients; Sae-byeok is a North Korean defector who still has family across the border—but as the show continues, the players (and viewers) learn that the games are more dark and sinister than they seem.

Since its premiere, Squid Game has been one of Netflix’s most watched series in all 83 countries the service is provided. At the Code 2021 conference in October 2021, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, revealed that Squid Game, which is in Korean, is on track to be Netflix’s most-watched series in any language. “[Squid Game will] efinitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world,” he said. “[There’s] a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever”.

In an interview with Netflix Korea in October 2021, Squid Game’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, explained why he thinks the show has become such a phenomenon across the world. “Viewers can focus more on the complexities of the characters and be fully immersed in the story when the rules of the games are simple,” he said. “People are attracted to the chilling irony of grown-up adults risking their lives to win money to repay their debts by playing kids’ games.”

He also believes Netflix’s binge-watching format also adds to Squid Game‘s success: “A great advantage is that Squid Game was released simultaneously for all audiences around the world. That’s why it was possible to get such an unimaginable response in a single week. It was a great decision to work with Netflix.”

But back to Squid Game Halloween costumes. Ahead are the best Squid Game Halloween costumes to buy, whether you want to dress up as a player (like Sang-woo or Gi-Hun), a guard (like an undercover Jun-ho) or the ominous Front Man.

This Squid Game player Halloween costume is one of the most memorable looks from the TV show. The costume—which is an exact replica of the outfit characters like Gi-hun, Sang-woo and the Old Man wear in Squid Game—consists of a green sweatsuit with white sleeves on the arms and legs, and the number of the “player” on the chest and back. The set, which includes a top and pants, is made of high-quality polyester fiber that’s soft, skin-friendly, breathable and comfortable to wear. The top also has a zipper, while the pants have a draw string. The Squid Game player Halloween costume also comes in four versions for four different characters—456 (Gi-Hun), 218 (Sang-woo), 001 (Old Man) and 240 (Ji-Yeong)—so each of your friends can be a different player in your own round of Squid Game.

If red is more your color (or you’re in love with Jun-ho), these Squid Game guard Halloween costumes are the best way to dress up with your player friends. The costume consists red jumpsuit that’s identical to the one worn by Jun-ho and real guards in Squid Game. The jumpsuit comes with a hood (to hide your face from the players), a black belt, and a zipper down the front and on the shoulder. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a Squid Game guard Halloween mask as well. The sturdy, black mask comes with in three different designs modeled after the different shapes on the masks of the guards in the TV show: square, circle and triangle.





If you’re the leader of your friend group, the Squid Game Front Man Halloween costume is the only choice this year. The main component of the costume is the Squid Game Front Man Mask—a sturdy, black mask crafted with the same geometric shapes and angles as the headpiece worn by the Squid Game boss himself. The mask also includes two perforated slits for the eyes, so fans can see as they cosplay as the Front Man this Halloween.

