5 STYLECASTER Editors’ Go-To Squash Recipes

Squash comes in a bunch of different varieties, and they’re all pretty damn good: Zucchini; pumpkin; kabocha (bet you never heard of that one); butternut squash, my personal favorite, and more. Like most of my favorite veggies, squash is versatile and can be thrown into tons of different types of meals—pasta, salad, soup—and blend in and add a little flavor. Plus, it’s loaded with good-for-you vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
I’m not alone in being a squash fan, so I talked to a few other STYLECASTER editors to find out which types of squash they like best, and how they cook it. Ahead, get five super-simple, easy-as-hell, but supremely tasty recipes that you (like us) will want to make over and over again.
Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini
"The first time I tried this Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini recipe from Damn Delicious, I threw some summer squash rounds into the mix and found that going rogue really paid off. For one, it provided a beautiful color contrast to my side dish, but also proved that this preparation plays well with any member of the squash family. The garlic, lemon and parsley provide plenty of fresh, zingy flavor, while the butter makes the squash super soft and rich—if a tad bit less healthy, but whatever. You’ll want to drag everything else on your plate through the remnants of this sauce." –Cristina Velocci, Director, Content Operations
Photo and full recipe: Damn Delicious
Oven Roasted Butternut Squash
"I love cutting open a butternut squash, rubbing it with coconut oil, sprinkling a little salt on top, and baking in the oven at 400 degrees for about an hour, or until soft when you poke it with a fork. This is delicious cut up and served over rice, pureed with coconut milk for an amazing soup, or drizzled with maple syrup and served as dessert. Highly recommend!" –Bibi Dietz, News Editor
Photo and similar recipe: The Healthy Foodie
Squash Chips
"I love to cut make yellow squash chips—which my boyfriend says is just me burning yellow squash, but I love them like this, so whatever. I cut yellow squash into thin, thin discs, lay them side by side—no overlap—over a medium-heat skillet with a tablespoon of olive oil, liberally salt and pepper them, and let them sit for 8 minutes, before flipping them over and letting the other side cook for another 8 minutes. They get really dark and crispy, almost like a chip, and are insanely delicious… if you like near-burnt food like I do." –Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor
Photo and similar recipe: Persnickety Plates
Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto
"The list of things I love about winter is pretty short: Cozy sweaters, cute boots, couch cuddling, and risotto. Butternut squash risotto takes a veggie that's super-nutritious and in season all winter long and puts it to great use in a delicious, rich, warming dish. It's a win on all fronts." –Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
Photo and full recipe: Cookie + Kate
Spaghetti Squash with Marinara
"I like to cook spaghetti squash, take a fork and help it become stringy like soft noodles. I usually add lean ground turkey and spinach to the sauce for protein, but it's great either way. A healthy, easy version of spaghetti!" –Candace Napier, Designer and Pinterest Account Manager
Photo and similar recipe: Skinny Ms.