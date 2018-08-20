Square-Toe Shoes Are Giving Pointed-Toe Shoes a Run for Their Money

Growing up, I had surprisingly strong feelings about the fronts of my shoes. Pointed toes and rounded toes were always appropriate, peep toes were to be worn sparingly, and almond toes were hit or miss. And square toes? Well, I didn’t even conceive of square toes as a possibility.

But now, square-toe shoes are abundant, with everyone from ASOS and Other Stories to Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik leaving their mark on them. And despite my propensity for footwear judgment, I’m surprisingly into them.

Square-toe shoes may feel a little stunted, but that lends them a grungy kind of clunkiness everyone wants in a shoe every now and then. They’re like the Dr. Martens of ballet flats and strappy heels—they’ll weigh down even the daintiest of looks with some much-needed edge.

Now, you can find pretty much any kind of shoe with a square toe—and they’re available in an array of colors, too. I’ve seen metallic silver square-toe stilettos, red block-heel slingbacks with square toes, intricately woven square-toe mules and a whole lot more. We’ve basically entered the golden age of square-toe footwear; you can get any shoe you want with a clunky, flat front these days.

Since the square-toe shoe market is oh-so saturated right now, we’ve done you the service of hand-picking our favorites for you to browse. Below, you’ll find 19 pairs of square-toe shoes we’re currently obsessed with. Because why waste time sifting through pages of shoe listings when you could be stepping out in a stunning new pair of square-toe beauties?