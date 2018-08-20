Square-Toe Shoes Are Giving Pointed-Toe Shoes a Run for Their Money

Growing up, I had surprisingly strong feelings about the fronts of my shoes. Pointed toes and rounded toes were always appropriate, peep toes were to be worn sparingly, and almond toes were hit or miss. And square toes? Well, I didn’t even conceive of square toes as a possibility.
But now, square-toe shoes are abundant, with everyone from ASOS and Other Stories to Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik leaving their mark on them. And despite my propensity for footwear judgment, I’m surprisingly into them.
Square-toe shoes may feel a little stunted, but that lends them a grungy kind of clunkiness everyone wants in a shoe every now and then. They’re like the Dr. Martens of ballet flats and strappy heels—they’ll weigh down even the daintiest of looks with some much-needed edge.
Now, you can find pretty much any kind of shoe with a square toe—and they’re available in an array of colors, too. I’ve seen metallic silver square-toe stilettos, red block-heel slingbacks with square toes, intricately woven square-toe mules and a whole lot more. We’ve basically entered the golden age of square-toe footwear; you can get any shoe you want with a clunky, flat front these days.
Since the square-toe shoe market is oh-so saturated right now, we’ve done you the service of hand-picking our favorites for you to browse. Below, you’ll find 19 pairs of square-toe shoes we’re currently obsessed with. Because why waste time sifting through pages of shoe listings when you could be stepping out in a stunning new pair of square-toe beauties?
Gainor Leopard-Print Slingback Shoes
Chunky slingbacks are bold. But in an animal print, they're even bolder.
Gainor leopard-print slingback shoes, $115 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Alice + Olivia Dobrey Block Heel Booties
The ultimate party boot.
Alice + Olivia Dobrey block heel booties, $450 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Tom Ford Halter Chain Patent Pumps
The edgiest kitten heel around.
Tom Ford halter chain patent pumps, $580 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Christian Louboutin Jacquard Booties
Louboutin goes seriously geometric in this dream-worthy ankle booty.
Christian Louboutin jacquard booties, $1,095 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Rag & Bone Aslen Mules
Keep the mule trend going all fall long by sporting a cross-seasonal animal print.
Rag & Bone Aslen mules, $395 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Reike Nen Square Platform Mules
The perfect going-out shoe for anyone who prefers chunky to strappy.
Reike Nen square platform mules, $360 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Rupert Sanderson Suede Knee-High Boots
These suede knee-highs practically scream autumn.
Rupert Sanderson suede knee-high boots, $903 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Gucci Tiger-Bit Leather Loafer
Are you really gonna say no to Gucci?
Gucci Tiger-Bit leather loafer, $890 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Square-Toe Ballet Flats
The stunning ballet flats are yet another reason to stock up on metallic pieces, stat.
Square-toe ballet flats, $15 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Toga Pulla Embellished Slingback Shoe
Clogs never looked so good.
Toga Pulla embellished slingback shoe, $590 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Dries van Noten Sequined Square-Toe Pumps
Dries van Noten can do no wrong. (Just look at these Mary Jane pumps.)
Dries van Noten sequined square-toe pumps, $450 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Stella McCartney Square-Toe Ankle Bootie
A chunky twist on a mod classic.
Stella McCartney square-toe ankle bootie, $447 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Suede Slingback Ballet Pumps
The perfect pop of color for anyone who prefers their heels very short and clunky.
Suede slingback ballet pumps, $99 at Other Stories
Photo:
Other Stories.
Sigerson Morrison Gallia Square-Toe Mule
Surprisingly affordable—and also available in black.
Sigerson Morrison Gallia square-toe mule, $175 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Tom Ford Metallic Chain Pumps
These stunning shiny heels are already nearly $1,000 off.
Tom Ford metallic chain pumps, $995 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Saint Laurent Square-Toe Over-the-Knee Boots
Because everyone needs a go-to boot.
Saint Laurent square-toe over-the-knee boots, $598–748 at ModeSens
Photo:
ModeSens.
Manolo Blahnik Lee Tapered-Toe Suede Flat
Make Carrie Bradshaw proud.
Manolo Blahnik Lee tapered-toe suede flat, $645 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Christian Louboutin Dona Viera Embroidered Mule
Embroidered, embellished and entirely excellent.
Christian Louboutin Dona Viera embroidered mule, $2,345 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Square-Toe Woven Heels
Easy to wear during any season.
Square-toe woven heels, $135 at Other Stories
Photo:
Other Stories.