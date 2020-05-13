Virtual ‘Squad Shopping’ With Friends Is Now A Thing

Of all the things I love doing with my friends—talking shit, taking Instagram photos, getting guys to buy us drinks at happy hour—shopping is our most cherished bonding activity. Whether we’re saving each other a spot on Zara’s painfully-long fitting room line or digging through bins at the thrift, shopping together is one of our favorite things to do, and stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are really harshing our vibe. Fortunately, one company has created a solution, and the Squadded Shopping Party app is here to make the squad shopping trend happen.

I know what you’re thinking. You already have so many apps; do you really need another one? If you like having your BFF’s approval before splurging on a new ‘fit, then yes. Yes, you do. The Squadded Shopping Party app is unique in that it lets you and your friends converse about potential purchases before you buy, so you can skip sending links to your group chat and do it all while you browse.

Remember how excited you were to download Ship, the dating app that lets your friends swipe for you? Squadded is the same, but a thousand times more exciting, because instead of shopping for love, you’re shopping for shoes.

So, how to use Squadded to your shopping delight? Though it’s hailed as “the first app to shop with your friends on,” it’s really a browser extension you can download on your computer. Once installed, you can shop sites like ASOS, Missguided, Zara, Topshop and even Sephora, just to name a few. When you find items you like, you can add them to your wishlist, poll your friends for advice and even see what other users are loving. It’s kind of ingenious.

BTW, if you’re a brand, you can register your own site on Squadded so your customers can use it while shopping—and it could really work in your favor. All you need is one buyer to share her latest find with her friends, and your sales could triple if they all decide they have to have it!

If you’re looking for a good excuse to online shop today, Squadded is it. I’ve already downloaded and invited all my friends, and I’ll be damned if it isn’t a pretty similar experience to our usual post-brunch boutique perusing. Granted, the vibe is different when you’re shopping online, but in the event that you can’t meet up IRL, Squadded is definitely the next best thing.