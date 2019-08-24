Healthy-Ish Summer Spritzer Recipes Sure to Get You Through the End of Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Though it may feel like the end of summer is drawing near, we’d like to issue a friendly neighborhood reminder: The autumnal equinox doesn’t occur until September 23. That’s right, there’s plenty of summer left for the enjoying—and plenty of heat left for the basking in, too. And really, what better way to celebrate the continued presence of that gorgeous summer heat than with a refreshing, (at least kind of) healthy summer spritzer in hand?

As someone could who easily sip several liters of seltzer in one day, I’ve gotta say—I love a bubbly beverage. I know they’re not the healthiest things in the world to drink, but they’re assuredly better than sugary soda—and there’s just something about the carbonation that quenches my thirst better than regular water. Naturally, I tend to just grab whatever’s available, but sometimes I like to switch it up and test out different spritzer recipes myself.

If you, like me, are looking to up your seltzer game, summer is the perfect time to do it. Whether you’re cutting some white wine with sparkling water, or opting for an alcohol-free refreshing treat, there are many variations on the classic spritzer you’re going to want to try. Catch eight of my favorites, ahead.

1. Rosé Spritzer

It wouldn’t be a summer spritzer list unless we kicked it off with a summery rosé spritzer. With just five ingredients and no added sugar, this fruity drink will be the hit of all your (late) summer bashes.

2. Strawberry Lime Spritzer

What’s more summery than strawberries and limes? You can make these summer spritzers with or without vodka, making them an especially versatile and refreshing option for any group of friends.

3. Red Wine Berry Spritzer

The basis of this spritzer is red wine and mixed berry-flavored seltzer, but fresh berries are a nice touch. We’ll happily raise our glasses to this sparkling beverage!

4. Cucumber Basil Spritzer

This delicious spritzer is basically a garden in a glass! The original summer spritzer recipe calls for adding sugar, but you can definitely leave that out. And feel free to add your favorite liquor, if you’re so inclined.

5. Blackberry, Mint and Cucumber Spritzer

You’ll have to tweak this summer spritzer recipe slightly if you want to make it totally healthy, but there’s nothing wrong with indulging yourself a little. It calls for a simple syrup and gin, but you can swap the syrup for honey—or leave out the gin if you’d prefer a mocktail. The blackberry, mint and cucumber combo is enough flavor all on its own.

6. Watermelon Lime Spritzer

If the last drink was a garden in a glass, this is summer in a glass. Make use of that giant watermelon that’s taking up space in your fridge by making this snazzy spritzer. As always, alcohol is optional.

7. Fruity White Wine Spritzer

This white wine spritzer recipe is a variation on a classic, combining white wine, seltzer, fresh fruit and a twist of lime. You probably already have the ingredients in your kitchen, so you might as well make one now.

8. Lemon Ginger Spritzer with Fresh Mint

If you’re a fan of mojitos, you’ll love these zingy lemon and ginger spritzers. Part of the recipe involves making a ginger simple syrup, which sounds like it would be great in all sorts of other beverages too (sweet ginger iced tea, anyone?).

Originally published on SheKnows.com.