The A-List: Sprinkles Cupcake ATM

It’s 1:30 a.m., you’ve just finished off your night at Los Angeles hotspot Smoke & Mirrors and you are in serious need of a cupcake fix. Enter Sprinkles’ Cupcake ATM, located outside of the chain’s Beverly Hills store. The ATM is restocked continuously day and night with a fresh variety of cupcake flavors (our personal favorite is red velvet) and even dog cupcakes. Each ATM holds 600 cupcakes, and with a robotic arm and a camera affixed to it, grabs a cupcake box and brings it to the customer on the other end of the machine. Meanwhile, a camera shows what is going on behind the scenes. The best part, the ATM is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles, came to the idea while she was pregnant. “I conceived of the idea of an automatic cupcake machine after having late-night sugar cravings while pregnant with my second son,” she said. “Even as Sprinkles’ founder, I couldn’t get my midnight cupcake fix! I thought, there has to be a way.”

Besides the Beverly Hills location, there are Sprinkles Cupcake ATMs in Chicago and Dallas and New York City and DC can expect them soon.

Let’s just hope there isn’t a run on the bank!

Sprinkles Cupcake ATM; 9635 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California; sprinkles.com.