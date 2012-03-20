StyleCaster
Hop Into Spring: Nine Must Have Shoes For The Season

Jordynn Haskins
As we start to make the highly anticipated transition from winter to spring, we look forward to the simplicity of our new wardrobe choices. It’s no secret that most women are addicted to fashion, but this spring it’s safe to say that all of us ladies will be bowing down to our shoe shrines in our closets. Granted, my bank statements say otherwise, but as the praised Carrie Bradshaw once said “I rationalized that my new shoes shouldn’t be punished just because I can’t budget.” Amen sister.

Today we will be taking you through a slideshow of shoes we can’t help but window shop daily and shamelessly cruise online on an hourly basis. You’re probably wondering how one can break down such a coveted list of treasures such as shoes. If it makes you feel any better, it was a hard task for shoe addicts like us. But before I start ranting on that subject… I’ll get on with the topic at hand.

So sit back and enjoy our footwear-galore slideshow, may it inspire you to eat, dream and breathe SHOES!! Want to share the pair of shoes you’re massively coveting this season? Register as a StyleCaster user and join us as we post our own shoe obsessions.

 

Viper Flatforms, $89.53,ASOS

LaceUp Booties, $45, Threadsence

Metal Toe Cap Pumps, $80.57, ASOS

Moschino Cheap and Chic Perforated Leather Flats, $495, Bloomingdale's

Sam Edelman "Larissa" Pump, $200, Bloomingdale's

LAMB Meredith Suede Heel, $250, RevolveClothing

J Crew Dreamweaver Wedges, $268, J Crew

Dolce Vita Larena Platform, $105, RevolveClothing

Carlton Leopard Print Loafer, $38, Threadsence

