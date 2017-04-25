10 Stylish Spring Work Outfits You’ll Want to Get Out of Bed For

There’s nothing like a little warm weather to puts some pep in our step—and make us want to redo our wardrobe with some new spring work outfits. The average person spends 90,000 hours at work over the course of a lifetime—which, frankly, is far too long to be wearing something boring. And now that winter is officially over, we’re looking forward to having a little fun with our outfits and finally giving our black tights and turtlenecks a break.

With start-up culture more influential now than ever, many companies are loosening their dress codes to accommodate young workers—which means odds are good you can get away with a lot more than your parents ever could. Even if jeans and hoodies are the norm, though, dressing up a little every day can be fun (not to mention good for your productivity).

If your job is a little more corporate, find a formula that works—say, a button-up and cropped trousers—and put a little personality in it with interesting accessories and the occasional printed piece.

For a head start, click through the gallery for ten outfit ideas to take for a spin this spring.

Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.