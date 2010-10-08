Spring Fashion Week: Wacky Edition

StyleCaster
Kerry Pieri
In fashion’s current almost post-economic nosedive state, the collective designer mindset is on creating clothing that calls to consumers. Mostly gone are the days of over-the-top avant garde goods made for the sake of artistry.

Some of the fashion kids still like to play in the wacky pool from time to time, and we love them all the more for it. What would Gaga wear if someone out there wasn’t designing meat dresses? We compiled Spring’s fashion-gone-mad looks in the spirit of individuality. Mainstream media needs someone to wear this stuff for their Worst Dressed columns, after all.

Maison Martin Margiela
My what nice shoulders you have, my dear. It may not be sensible, but it's certainly unexpected.

Comme des Garçons
Wiccan meets medieval clergyman: consider it a statement.

Louise Gray
This reminds me of clowns, and clowns scare me.

Mark Fast
Think: Parakeet eats emo teen.

Moschino
Betsy Ross gone a little slutty.

Richie Rich
It's a Barbie bow... on a real-life social.

Jeremy Scott
Props for creativity, but at the end of the day it's underoos and a grocery store bag, non?

Unique
Sort of Rodarte but more goth, and not in a good way.

Watanabe
"It" as a '20s flapper?

