Spring Fashion Week: Wacky Edition

In fashion’s current almost post-economic nosedive state, the collective designer mindset is on creating clothing that calls to consumers. Mostly gone are the days of over-the-top avant garde goods made for the sake of artistry.

Some of the fashion kids still like to play in the wacky pool from time to time, and we love them all the more for it. What would Gaga wear if someone out there wasn’t designing meat dresses? We compiled Spring’s fashion-gone-mad looks in the spirit of individuality. Mainstream media needs someone to wear this stuff for their Worst Dressed columns, after all.