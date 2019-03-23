StyleCaster
Spring Wedges to Shop, Because Who Doesn’t Love Spring Wedges?

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Candace Napier.

The weather is finally warming up, and it’s time to break out all the cute spring footwear. And one of the most quintessential shoe styles for spring is always spring wedges, baby. Ever since I can remember, wedges have been a sartorial staple as soon as the temperatures rise. They remind me of beach vacations, summer nights and spring shopping sprees—basically everything good about warm weather. Wedges aren’t going anywhere, y’all, so it’s time to refresh your stash with the new (and super cute!) spring wedges on offer right now.

Whether you need something close-toed, a timeless sandal or a trendy mule, you can find it in wedge form. Wedges are the perfect shoe option for just about any situation. Plus, they’re way easier to walk in than heels, but still give you height—which, as someone who’s only 5’3″, is a very important feature in a shoe. Spring is all about starting fresh and growing into the person we want to be for the rest of year. If the person you want to be is someone who’s classically stylish but also likes to have fun, then it’s time for you to gaze upon all the beautiful wedge shoe offerings for this spring.

Because I’m so excited about spring (and spring shoes!), I rounded up 37 pairs of cute spring wedges you seriously need in your closet this season. Some are basics you can wear year to year, and some are funkier takes on the wedge shoe, for days when you want to experiment a little. Of course, they’re all cute and they all want to come home with you. Like I said, wedges are here to stay, so stock up, babes.

1. Naguisa Pom Pom Espadrilles, $248 at Anthropologie

When you put pompoms on a wedge heel, you can’t go wrong.

2. Confession Blush Vinyl Wedge Sandals, $99 at Lulus

These wedge sandals will go with any spring outfit.

3. Schutz Dyandre Wedge, $175 at Revolve

I’d wear these every single day.

4. Dolce Platform Wedge, $178 at Free People

Pattern mixing for the win.

5. New Look Faux Suede Wedges, $45 at ASOS

Classic brown wedges—with a suede twist.

6. Santana Cork Sandals, $33 at Lulus

The blue and white stripe is perfect for spring.

7. Striped Cork Wedges, $18.99 at Forever 21

These wedges are ready for all your spring adventures—and some summer ones, too.

8. Glorieta Wedge, $148 at Free People

All about that rainbow wedge.

9. Lucky Brand Noemia Wedge Sandal, $108.95 at Nordstrom

A staple wedge sandal everyone needs in their wardrobe.

10. Leopard Print Wedge, $29.90 at Forever 21

Get wild this spring.

11. Marc Fisher LTD Miki Studded Slingback Wedges, $169.95 at Nordstrom

I’m in love with the stud details.

12. Honest Premium Wedges, $38 at ASOS

For days you want to go a little bold with your footwear.

13. Classic Platform Wedge, $128 at Free People

Classic but oh-so-cute.

14. Karl Lagerfeld Paris Celie Espadrille Wedge, $128.95 at Nordstrom

The beading detail is perfect.

15. Floral-Printed Cork Wedge Sandals, $138 at Anthropologie

Like walking in a secret garden.

16. Fly London Gaxy Wedge Slide Sandal, $229.95 at Nordstrom

The faded metallic is super chic.

17. Polly Wedge Sandal, $138 at Anthropologie

Pink and orange are always perfect together.

18. Castaner Joyce Wedge, $130 at Revolve

It’s all in the details.

19. David Tate Festive Wedge Sandal, $109.95 at Nordstrom

This wedge is certainly festive, all right.

20. Daphnie Striped Espadrilles, $33 at Lulus

You’ll be wearing these to every spring event.

21. See By Chloe x Revolve Glyn Wedge Sandal, $265 at Revolve

These wedges are ideal for a warm and sunny day.

22. Bernardo Kara Wedge Sandals, $248 at Anthropologie

These wedges would be perfect paired with any spring outfit.

23. Public Desire Maliboo Clear Wedge, $49 at ASOS

Cinderella’s glass slipper, but updated.

24. Stuart Weitzman Elsie Wedge, $425 at Revolve

The detail in the heel of this wedge is perfect.

25. Sage Woven Platform Wedge Sandals, $89 at Lulus

OK, how cute are these?

26. Gemma Hurrache Wedge, $178 at Free People

Cut-out wedges (like these) are the coolest type of show I’ve ever seen.

27. Silent D Kohen Wedge Heels, $115 at Anthropologie

The prettiest blue for spring.

28. Peggy Wedge, $158 at Free People

It’s not hard to fall in love with these classic wedges.

29. Lesly Zebra Calf Hair Espadrille Wedges, $120 at Lulus

The chicest zebra wedges in existence.

30. Naguisa Ruca Wedge Espadrilles, $228 at Anthropologie

I need these shoes ASAP.

31. Jayjay Espadrille Wedges, $56 at ASOS

Feel red hot this spring—even if the weather doesn’t.

32. UO Heather Cork Wedge, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Neon for spring is a must.

33. Cecelia New York Lily Wedge Espadrilles, $245 at Anthropologie

Wow. Just, wow.

34. UO Britney Wedge Sandal, $39 at Urban Outfitters

It’s a nice day for a white (wedge).

35. Wing Wedges, $100 at Topshop

The cutest army green wedges for spring. Plus, check out that zig-zag detail.

36. Sam Edelman Wedge Sandals, $85 at Anthropologie

Animal print is an important part of any wardrobe.

37. Ginnie Red Cork Wedge Sandals, $33 at Lulus

These wedges are ready for every spring and summer festival.

 

