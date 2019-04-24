Spring Wedges Are Cute—Spring Wedges on Sale Are Cuter

Scroll To See More Images

The warm-weather shoe landscape is so much more exciting than the cold-weather shoe landscape—mostly because, you know, you don’t have to keep your toes covered 24/7. Chunky wedges, low-key sandals and strappy heels are all on the sartorial menu. And even though it feels like the season just got started, there are tons of chic AF spring wedges on sale already.

To be clear: There are chic spring shoes of all kinds on sale right now. And we’ve given sale spring heels and sale spring booties their own moments in the spotlight. (Because seriously, how could we not?) But the genre of spring shoe sales we’re perhaps the most excited about is, as you’ve likely deduced by now, spring wedges. Because while you can wear heels and booties during other seasons, you can’t really wear wedges during the fall and winter. They’re a strictly spring/summer shoe. So the fact that there are, like, several pairs of cute wedges on sale right now is a pretty big deal. It’s April for crying out loud—we just started wearing wedges, and we’re already getting sweet deals on them?! The whole situation sounds too good to be true.

Of course, the situation isn’t too good to be true. It’s real. This is happening. There’s a veritably plethora of spring wedges on sale right the eff now. Sure, there are more marked-down spring heels and booties at the ready, because they’ve been sitting on shelves for a while now. But spring wedges just got here, and you can already score deep discounts on them. So godspeed, y’all. Your go-to spring/summer shoe is just waiting to be snatched up—and you better snag it before someone else does.

1. Buckle Platform Wedges, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

Chartreuse is a seriously underrated spring shade, and we’re just excited to see these wedges making the most of it.

2. On the Road Wedge, $49.95 $198 at Free People

Introducing: your new favorite going-out shoe.

3. Clear Flatform Wedges, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

Because clear details and woven soles are far from mutually exclusive.

4. Beg to Differ Clear Platform Wedges, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

Perfect for the club, bar or any other fun AF event on your calendar.

5. Take Meowt Leopard Wedge Sandals, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

Why not extend your love of animal prints to your shoe situation?

6. Colorblock Faux Patent Leather Wedges, $14.95 $29.90 at Forever 21

Retro in all the right ways.

7. Michael Michael Kors Fisher Palm Embroidered Wedges, $198 $247 at Farfetch

Because 2018’s tropical print trend is still going hard in 2019.

8. Espadrille There Be Sun Wedge Sandals, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

A classic, versatile, sure-to-elevate-any-ensemble wedge.

9. Dolce & Gabbana Printed Platform Sandals, $991 $1,239 at Farfetch

We never expected to see 2019’s patchwork trend make its way to footwear, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t into it.

10. Up to the Challenge Raffia Platform Wedges, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

A little striped detailing on a woven wedge goes a long, long way.

11. Up to the Challenge Raffia Platform Wedges, $35 $70 at Nasty Gal

In case brown’s more your thing than black.

12. Chloe Camille Wedge Mules, $657 $730 at Farfetch

Because the cork wedge is still very much alive and well.

13. On the Wedge Cork Faux Suede Sandals, $30 $60 at Nasty Gal

For the shopper who simply can’t pick between cork and woven raffia.

14. Minimarket Wati Wedge Sandals, $118 $294 at Farfetch

Slip into these, and you’ll be turning heads everywhere you go.

