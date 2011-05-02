StyleCaster
Spring Wedding Outfits That Won’t Break the Bank

Emily
by
So, youve attended the engagement party, the bridal shower, the bachelorette bonanza and you purchased the wedding gift from the registry. Youre spending the rest of your life savings on the ticket to her destination wedding. Okay, we know youre having a what about my needs moment, but fret no more! StyleCasters Creative Team is here, and will help you look your most sensational while minding the hole already sizzling in your pocket.

All dresses are under $250, but even with the budget friendly price tag, we didnt skimp on the designers. Fashion favorites like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ralph Lauren, A.L.C. and J.Crew are all in the mix. Just click through the slideshow of our handpicked wedding outfits, each tailor made with complimenting accessories. Which look could you see yourself shining in?

1 of 43

J. Crew Silk Organza Solana Dress, $250, J. Crew

Franchi Camille Textured Box Clutch, $118, Nordstorm

Bacio 61 Catona, $122, Loris Shoes

Giles & Brother Cortina 10 Karat Gold-Plated Cuff, $185, Net-A-Porter

Suzanna Dai Amazonia Earrings, $175, Charm & Chain

A.L.C. Bandage Jersey Dress, $138, The Outnet

AllSaints Rho Heel, $245, AllSaints

Ann Taylor Lace Bib Necklace, $98, Ann Taylor

Topshop Natural Holographic Snake Skin Print Box Chain Bag, $60, Topshop

Topshop Facet Caged Ring, $20, Topshop

Patterson J. Kincaid Crown Floral Imperial Dress, $158, Neiman Marcus

Ann Taylor Sydney Gold Sandal, $178, Ann Taylor

Monserat De Luca Rose Cuff, $53, Shopbop

Anthropologie Cresent Hoops, $58, Anthropologie

Forever 21 Contrast Bow Handbag, $16.80, Forever 21

ABS by Allen Schwartz Dress, $185, Bloomingdales

Raina Autumn Leaves Belt, $198, Saks Fifth Avenue

House of Harlow 1960 Sun Cocktail Ring in Red, $88, Boutique to You

Forever 21 Faux Crocodile Skin Clutch, $19.80, Forever 21

Marc by Marc Jacobs Katie Turnclock Necklace, $128, Bergdorf Goodman

Topshop Glitter Black Cut Out Peep Toe Shoes, $135, Topshop

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Dress "Lila", $144, Bloomingdales

Topshop Asymmetric Cuff, $40, Topshop

Betsey Johnson Leila Frame Clutch, $94.40, Zappos

Crislu Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Pear Drop Earrings, $94, Lord & Taylor

Diesel High Heeled Sandals, $80, Yoox

3.1 Phillip Lim Asymmetric Draped Silk-Crepe Dress, $230, The Outnet

AllSaints Elsa Chain Clutch, $140, AllSaints

Ann Taylor Woven Chain Bracelet, $68, Ann Taylor

Jean-Michel Cazabat Arla High Heel T Strap Sandals, $240, Shopbop

ABS by Allen Schwartz Chain Hoop Earrings, $55, Bloomingdales

J.Crew Crisscross Dress, $88, J.Crew

Love Moschino Mosquilted Bag, $170, Zappos

Aqua Pave Drop Earrings, $25, Bloomingdales

Zara Jeweled Slingbacks, $109, Zara

Anthropologie Melted Gemstone Bangles, $38, Anthropologie

