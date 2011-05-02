Spring Wedding Outfits That Won’t Break the Bank

So, youve attended the engagement party, the bridal shower, the bachelorette bonanza and you purchased the wedding gift from the registry. Youre spending the rest of your life savings on the ticket to her destination wedding. Okay, we know youre having a what about my needs moment, but fret no more! StyleCasters Creative Team is here, and will help you look your most sensational while minding the hole already sizzling in your pocket.
All dresses are under $250, but even with the budget friendly price tag, we didnt skimp on the designers. Fashion favorites like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ralph Lauren, A.L.C. and J.Crew are all in the mix. Just click through the slideshow of our handpicked wedding outfits, each tailor made with complimenting accessories. Which look could you see yourself shining in?
J. Crew Silk Organza Solana Dress, $250, J. Crew
Franchi Camille Textured Box Clutch, $118, Nordstorm
Giles & Brother Cortina 10 Karat Gold-Plated Cuff, $185, Net-A-Porter
Topshop Natural Holographic Snake Skin Print Box Chain Bag, $60, Topshop
Topshop Facet Caged Ring, $20, Topshop
Patterson J. Kincaid Crown Floral Imperial Dress, $158, Neiman Marcus
Monserat De Luca Rose Cuff, $53, Shopbop
Forever 21 Contrast Bow Handbag, $16.80, Forever 21
Forever 21 Faux Crocodile Skin Clutch, $19.80, Forever 21
Topshop Glitter Black Cut Out Peep Toe Shoes, $135, Topshop
Topshop Asymmetric Cuff, $40, Topshop
Betsey Johnson Leila Frame Clutch, $94.40, Zappos
Crislu Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Pear Drop Earrings, $94, Lord & Taylor
Diesel High Heeled Sandals, $80, Yoox
3.1 Phillip Lim Asymmetric Draped Silk-Crepe Dress, $230, The Outnet
Jean-Michel Cazabat Arla High Heel T Strap Sandals, $240, Shopbop
J.Crew Crisscross Dress, $88, J.Crew
Love Moschino Mosquilted Bag, $170, Zappos
Zara Jeweled Slingbacks, $109, Zara