Spring Wedding Outfits That Won’t Break the Bank

So, youve attended the engagement party, the bridal shower, the bachelorette bonanza and you purchased the wedding gift from the registry. Youre spending the rest of your life savings on the ticket to her destination wedding. Okay, we know youre having a what about my needs moment, but fret no more! StyleCasters Creative Team is here, and will help you look your most sensational while minding the hole already sizzling in your pocket.

All dresses are under $250, but even with the budget friendly price tag, we didnt skimp on the designers. Fashion favorites like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ralph Lauren, A.L.C. and J.Crew are all in the mix. Just click through the slideshow of our handpicked wedding outfits, each tailor made with complimenting accessories. Which look could you see yourself shining in?