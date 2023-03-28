These 12 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Will Turn Heads On The Dance Floor

Courtesy of House of Harlow 1960, Let Me Be, Bardot, Camila Coelho, Getty Images. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

The weather in New York City finally just hit 60 degrees and the taste of warm spring weather and sunshine has officially rearranged my thoughts. What’s top of mind? Well, walks through the park, trips to the farmer’s market, sunset happy hours after work and a closet full of colorful spring wedding guest dresses. The official start of the “busy season” for weddings is right around the corner and so is the nearest Anthropologie— my new go-to destination for wedding guest dress shopping. Whether you’re heading to a wedding as a plus one or the bestie of the bride, you’ll want to look and feel your best. Luckily, the round-up of spring wedding guest dresses I’ve compiled will easily check both boxes. Plus, you’ll also probably have the best look of the night (besides the bride, of course).

For spring dresses, the name of the game is color—the bolder the better. From this season’s trendy shade of lavender to tangy orange hues, picking a statement color is a guaranteed way to stand out. If you’re choosing a colorful dress, you can also take it easier on the accessory and shoe choices—I promise nobody in your friend group will notice that you’re wearing the same pair of heels to every event.

From simple slip dresses to dramatic tiered ruffles, keep scrolling for the best spring wedding guest dresses the internet currently has to offer.

Zuri Slip Dress

You can literally slip into spring with this bright coral slip dress. It’s simple but elegant with a keyhole cut-out below the bust.

Generosity Dress

Lilac is going to be the color of spring 2023. I already added this dress to my cart because I know it is going to get so many compliments.

Strapless Asymmetrical Dress

This orange dress is begging you to spin around in it! The strapless cut is adorable but the asymmetrical hem is the main event. It’s available in plus, regular and petite sizes.

Payton Maxi Dress

If you like to spend most of the night on the dance floor, this hot pink dress with fringe trim will be the best wardrobe decision you’ve ever made.

Georgette Gown

Outfit repeating is cute and sustainable! This floral dress should be top of the list for a repeat contender if you’re heading to multiple spring and summer weddings or events. It’s a little more expensive, but I’m positive you’ll get your money’s worth.

Adoni Mesh Maxi Dress

You can’t wear white to a wedding but nobody said anything about mesh. This yellow mesh dress has a cool texture but is still wedding-appropriate thanks to the slip underneath.

Ruffle It Up Midi

If you’re attending a more casual spring wedding, this ruffle midi dress is a great pick—it comes in six colors and can be dressed up with heels or down with sneakers.

Tiered Fringe Ombre Dress

There’s the formal wedding genre but then there’s the party wedding genre and this ombre fringe dress is perfect for the latter. It’s available in standard, petite and plus sizes.

Maxime Maxi Dress

Green is a gorgeous color choice for spring. This off-the-shoulder option will take your look to the next level with its flirty tiered ruffles.

Tiered-Ruffle High-Low Dress

This dress is a little playful and a whole lot more dramatic. I would totally wear this to a black-tie wedding.

Strapless Wing Fishtail Gown

If a black tie affair is on your spring calendar, don’t be afraid to pick a dramatic dress. The fishtail structure of this dress makes it the ultimate statement piece.

Malinda Slip Dress

Sometimes all you need to make a statement is a pop of color. This aqua dress would look so incredible with a pair of sparkly heels and matching earrings.