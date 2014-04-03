Crop Tops and Jumpsuits Are Flying off Shelves for Spring, According to Retailers

Retailers are experiencing an uptick of action spurred by women eager to update their look for spring, particularly after a brutal winter that required wearing layers upon layers—not terribly surprising news in and of itself. What is interesting, however, is what women are buying. According to WWD, contemporary designers (think labels like Diane von Furstenberg and Milly) are performing quite well, and in particular crop tops and jumpsuits are selling briskly. These items are pretty unexpected retail hits considering they’re both trends that aren’t particularly easy to pull off.

MORE: 9 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Romper This Spring

Crop tops have become Lord & Taylor’s top seller in the contemporary department, according to the retailer, especially a style from Trina Turk. Lauren Pisane, vice president, divisional merchandise manager of contemporary and modern sportswear at Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor told WWD: “Crop tops are being paired with high-waisted bottoms.”

MORE: 50 Spring Outfit Ideas to Copy Now

Similarly at Saks Fifth Avenue, crop tops have been selling well, and have become the number two bestseller in the contemporary department. “It’s a trend that’s all over the market,” according to Colleen Sherin, Saks’ Senior Fashion Director. In particular, a Milly scuba inspired crop top and a print crop top from Clover Canyon have been selling well.

This news comes a week after actress Mindy Kaling was called “courageous” by various news outlets for wearing a Topshop crop top and high-waisted skirt on the red carpet. Courageous—because she isn’t a typical size zero that many think a crop top requires. That crop tops are selling well does seem to suggest that a range of women are embracing the trend.

MORE: Shake Up Your Closet With Spring’s Bold Modern Art Trend

Also surprising is how well jumpsuits and rompers have been selling. Brooke Jaffe, operating vice president and fashion director of ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale’s said: “The best thing to happen is jumpsuits and rompers.” Jumpsuits from Catherine Malandrino, Helmut Lang, Diane von Furstenberg and Parker have been top performers. Any brand that’s made a jumpsuit for spring is doing well. We’ve reordered and [are] trying to get as many units as possible,” she said.

Are you jumping on the crop top and jumpsuit trends? Share your thoughts in the comments!