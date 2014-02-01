Spring Trend: Black and Blue

Spring may be associated with pastels and ultra-bright colors, but this season is bringing a new, moody palette of black and blue shades.

Yes, your grandmother may have warned you about mixing these two colors together, but the dark, edgy combination is incredibly sophisticated for the first warm days of the season. Not only are the two shades nearly universally flattering, it’s a much softer approach than, say, an all-black uniform, and equally slimming.

We’re seeing the look everywhere from the runway to the streets, and we especially like how H&M’s Spring 2014 campaign features the moody mix showcased by the label’s four newly-minted icons.

The best part about the trend? You probably already black and blue separates hanging in your closet right now, just waiting to be mixed and matched. Try pairing a navy blazer with black pants, or a blue-and-white striped skirt with a black knit top. For an easy beginner take on the color scheme, you can even pair black accessories with a blue outfit.