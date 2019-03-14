Spring Tops Sure to Freshen Up Your Seasonal Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Few things make me happier than spring tops. I don’t know what it is about the clothing genre, but it manages to top spring jumpsuits, spring rompers—even spring dresses. Spring tops feel fun, and vibrant, and fresh, and new. It’s almost like the entire season is wrapped up in this one sartorial segment—a genre of clothing so vast and varied it manages to capture every spring color, every spring texture, every spring silhouette and more.

Take a moment to peruse your favorite retailers’ spring collections, and you’re sure to dig up all kinds of spring tops. Some are rendered in dreamy, lightweight fabrics—complete with frills and puff-sleeves. Others offer hot pinks rendered in heavier, but tactilely delightful silk-satins. Then there are the low-key, lettuce-hemmed jersey tanks. The more structured—but somehow still breezy—striped, short-sleeve button-downs. The playful smocked tops. The transparent woven ones. The subtly sexy lace-up ones. Every spring top feels just as magical as the last—and few, if any, feel redundant.

I know the idea of seasonal wardrobe shopping is a contentious one. I personally prefer to stock up on versatile pieces that carry me through the entire calendar year, but even I’m charmed by the selection of spring tops currently pervading the market. I’ve never felt so tempted to throw caution and rationality to the wind, and to stock up on every single spring top that tickles my fancy. Of course, this practice would bleed my bank account dry in no time—the selection of spring tops worth shopping is so immense my budget wouldn’t be able to handle it.

1. Helena Crinkle Short-Sleeve Babydoll Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

This babydoll top is sure to elevate anything you pair it with—your favorite white shorts, your go-to boyfriend jeans, anything.

2. Satin Cami, $24 at ASOS

A satin cami you can wear anywhere on the weekend.

3. Striped Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Want in on the beachy button-down trend without stocking up on tropical prints? This striped shirt has your back.

4. Tassel Tie Camisole Top, $28 at Topshop

One of the most low-key sexy pieces on the market right now.

5. Olivia Tiered Ruffle Babydoll Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Spring is coming—it’s time to stock up on gingham in every form and fashion.

6. The East Order Skye Ruffle One-Shoulder Crop Top, $139 at Urban Outfitters

Ruffles and florals and asymmetrical cuts—oh my.

7. Debbie Square-Neck Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect paired with a ruffled turtleneck—or worn on its own.

8. Curve Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Scarf-Print Shirt, $48 at ASOS

This is one of the finest button-downs ASOS has on offer right now, and it’s practically begging to join your spring wardrobe.

9. Favorite Romance Tunic, $108 at Free People

OK, you might’ve worn something like this as a kid—but you’d look seriously hot in it as an adult.

10. Charlie Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters

A swim cover-up that’s actually fit for office wear.

11. Smocked Ruffle Crop Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked. Ruffled. Gingham. (In crop top form!!)

12. Vesna Puff-Sleeve Peplum Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Bring on the florals.

13. Openwork Shirt, $29.90 at Zara

No matter whether you style this top to skew edgy or sexy AF, you’re sure to make a statement.

14. Neon Knotted Top, $25.90 at Zara

This knotted top is at the top of our spring wishlist—and its matching neon satin skirt has a spot on there, too.

15. Casablanca Top, $78 at Free People

Long-sleeve florals are perfect for spring. A winter silhouette rendered in a summer fabric? Yes, please.

16. Out from Under Jessica Smocked Tie-Shoulder Cami, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Excuse us while we buy every smocked piece we stumble upon this season.

17. Billowy Embroidered Bardot Blouse, $95 at & Other Stories

Not your average off-the-shoulder blouse.

18. Neon Long-Sleeve Organza Top, $51 at ASOS

Equal parts sexy and eye-catching, this hot pink organza top packs a serious punch.

19. High Collar Knit Top, $19.90 at Zara

Sure to brighten up any piece you pair it with.

20. Sweet Dreams Floral Print Satin Top, $21 at Lulus

Pajamas you can actually wear outside the house.

21. Eclectic Leopard Peasant Blouse, $130 at Anthropologie

Patchwork that doesn’t feel over-the-top.

22. Super Star Striped Tie-Front Bodysuit, $32 at Lulus

Casual enough to wear out during the day—and hot enough to throw on at night.

23. Long-Sleeve Squiggle Turtleneck, $39 at & Other Stories

Groovy retro magic—we love it.

24. ASTR the Label Stevie Floral Tie-Front Top, $78 at Urban Outfitters

We wouldn’t have thought to pair this frilly top with bike shorts, but we’re so here for the combo.

25. Ashley Pullover, $120 at Anthropologie

Part sweatshirt, part blouse—all adorable.

26. Tie-Dye Print Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

Tie-dye is sure to pervade your life this spring—and this top offers a low-key way into the trend.

27. Party’s Not Over Top, $88 at Free People

Just an all-around classic spring top.

28. Sheer Square-Neck Shirred Top, $54 at ASOS

What do get when you pair a smocked bodice with ever-so-slightly puffy sleeves, floral prints and ruffle details? Sheer. Fashion. Magic.

29. Asymmetrical Printed Top, $39.90 at Zara

A resort wardrobe favorite fit for the office. We’re so sold.

30. Addison Puff-Sleeve Peplum Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Give us more puff-sleeve peplum—we’ll take literally all of it.

31. Lace-Up Tea Blouse, $40 at ASOS

A day-to-day top that doubles as a flirty going-out piece.

32. Trent Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Because you knew tropical print dad shirts had to be on the menu.

33. Talk About It Tunic, $108 at Free People

Bohemian bliss, captured in a single tunic.

34. Floral Printed Top, $39.90 at Zara

Fit for spring’s chillier days. (What? It’s floral!)

35, Alice Puff-Sleeve Top, $70 at Anthropologie

All kinds of romantic.

36. Dream Girl Top, $68 at Free People

Simultaneously sexy and comfy-casual—basically our ideal spring aesthetic.

37. Potent Polly Puff-Sleeve Crop Top, $45 at Lulus

We’re prepared to pair this with every shell necklace we can get our hands on.

38. Charlotte Sleeveless Printed Top, $98 at Free People

Perfect for layering under cardigans—or over your favorite pair of shorts.

39. Collusion Longe-Sleeve Snake Print Bodysuit, $24 at ASOS

Neon snakeskin is the key to our hearts this season.

40. Fringed T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

Beware: This T-shirt is so delightfully textured you might be tempted to pet yourself all day long.

41. Remi Top, $48 at Free People

Catch us lounging in this top and leggings for, like, days on end.

42. Moon Child Maxi Top, $128 at Free People

Maxi tops were the genre of clothing we had no idea we needed.

43. Tinka Embroidered Top, $200 at Anthropologie

We can’t resist the subtle peplum cut on this floral top.

44. C/MEO Collective Close Enough Puff-Sleeve Top, $145 at Urban Outfitters

Pinstripes, puffy sleeves and keyhole necklines—what’s not to love?

45. Silk Patchwork Shirt, $180 at Topshop

Patchwork is coming in hot.

46. Limited Edition Printed Draped Top, $69.90 at Zara

This edgy top would make for a surprisingly sexy going-out piece—or an unsurprisingly statement-making day-to-day option.

47. Striped Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

When aren’t colorful stripes the move?

48. Lost Ink Romantic Floral Print Top, $64 at ASOS

This top is romance and sweetness and sleek chic style wrapped up in one.

49. Kaylina Multi-Stripe Puff-Sleeve Top, $42 at Lulus

Lulus is bringing all kinds of color to the table this spring, and we’re ready for all of it.

50. Ruffled Top, $29.90 at Zara

A ruffled sweater tee—basically spring in a single piece of clothing.

51. Sparkly Semi-Sheer Top, $39.99 at Zara

Two words: Sparkly. Organza.

52. Amuse Society Rosalina Floral Print Top, $54 at Lulus

A top fit for a romance novel character—or, you know, you.

53. Lala Gingham Button-Down Cropped Top, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Gingham crop tops will be our bread and butter this season.

54. Tie-Dye Cropped Top, $29.90 at Zara

BRB, snatching up both pieces of this matching set before it has the chance to sell out.

55. Urban Renewal Recycled Tie-Dye Silk Shirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters

A super understated take on the tie-dye trend—and a hella cool one, at that.

56. Out from Under Jasmine Tiered Tie-Back Cami, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Simultaneously hot and adorable—which, like, goals.

57. Sheer Square-Neck Shirred Top, $51 at ASOS

Vibrant colors. Smocked cuts. Frills. Organza. Everything about this top is straight-up irresistible.

