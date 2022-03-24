These Spring Theme Parties Will Have You Racking In RSVPs

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Warm weather, late sunsets and fresh air are all great reasons to celebrate the end of winter—so do it! Inviting friends over or out to really celebrate the spring season is the perfect way to mark a new beginning. The only rule for a good party is that guests need to have fun, but it does help if you’ve got a great spring theme party idea. Coming up with themes can be hard, so I’ve done the groundwork for you. Thank me later!

Adding a theme to a party can make guests feel more engaged, and therefore more excited to come. You’re essentially raising the stakes of the event and making it stand out amongst whatever other spring weekend activities are on the calendar that week. For example, a Taylor Swift stan simply cannot say no to a Taylor Swift 1989-themed party invite. I know this because I am a Taylor Swift stan, and it’s against the official rules. The same rules apply for the die-hard Coachella-goers, Bridgerton binge-watchers and charcuterie board connoisseurs.

Since you’re throwing a party to such a specific theme, not only will it be more fun, but it will be more memorable. Adding interactive moments like a spring landscape-themed paint and pour or a dip-making contest is a unique way to incorporate individualized party favors. As long as you fully commit to a theme, I promise your guests will as well—Once again, I know this to be true first-hand, because I once threw a Bella Hadid-themed karaoke party (everyone wore tiny sunglasses and slicked-back buns) and it was a huge hit.

Don’t worry, none of these party ideas involve karaoke. Read on for the 16 best spring theme party ideas your guests will talking about for seasons to come.

1. Live It Up on A Staycation Spring Break

If you find yourself reminiscing on the wild fun of college spring break’s past, it’s time to host a nostalgic backyard party. Grab your favorite bikini, fill up a plastic pool (bonus points if you have a real one) and invite your party people over for a low-budget staycation. Spring break forever!

2. Pick Your Own Music Festival Lineup

Text out VIP passes and have your friends over for an impromptu music festival. This is your chance to finally show off your playlist making skills (and wear that body chain you bought). You can even have your musically-inclined guests do a live performance. Make sure to include a photo backdrop and disposable cameras. The best part? Zero pricy Coachella flights and hotel fees.

3. Clink Glasses at A Wine Tasting

BYOB can be a classy affair if it’s framed as a wine tasting. Have each of your friends bring their favorite bottle of wine and some sommelier knowledge to share with the group. Throw down some apps, get the glasses pouring and enjoy!

4. Pack Up Your Own Picnic

No extra seating needed to host a picnic party! Lay out colorful picnic blankets and pillows in the backyard, raid the chip aisle of the grocery store and voila, you’ve got a picnic. Pack some card games to keep the fun going for hours.

5. Keep Things Fresh With Spring Cleaning

Having fun can also be a productive activity with a spring cleaning party. Have each friend bring items to donate to a local organization and toast to a good cause. As a reward, drink and dance the night away. You’ve earned it!

6. Gather Around A Garden Party

Florals for spring are far from groundbreaking, so the best thing to do is embrace them. Decorate your party space with fresh floral arrangements and have guests wear their best floral slip dresses and button ups. Heck, I won’t judge you if you indulge in a flower crown or two. Party like it’s 2012!

7. Dive Into Some Dip

Dare your guests to double dip at a full-fledged dip party. Chips and dip, cannoli dip desserts and chocolate-dipped pretzels are all game. Encourage each guest to bring their own favorite dip and have a prize ready for the fan favorite. You’d be surprised how many different dips they can come up with!

8. Throw-down To Your Fav Taylor Swift Era

After a long winter, spring can feel like a whole new era. Celebrate the queen of eras with a Taylor Swift theme party. Warm weather calls for pop princess hits and heart shades , so make sure your Spotify is queued up with 1989 or Speak Now, undeniably her most spring-y albums. If you’re not a Swiftie, swap in any other artist with a great album for spring and party accordingly.

9. Paint The Great Outdoors

Host your own backyard paint and pour. Provide your guests with paint, canvases and a beverage (or three) and let nature inspire the rest. Pick a tree or landscape setting that each guest can attempt to paint, and then display them all in an “art show”.

10. Welcome Your Friends To The Wild West

Do I sound old by suggesting a coordinated Hoedown Throwdown dance moment? Whether your guests know Hannah Montana’s dance moves or not, wearing a cowboy hat to a party is always a fun idea. Plus, cowboy boots are a major shoe trend right now so there’s a good chance you already have a pair in your closet.

11. Dress For A Bridgerton-Themed Ball

Who shall rise as the diamond of the season? Well, you’ll find out when your guests come dressed to theme in corset tops for a Bridgerton ball. With the second season premiering on Netflix this spring, you’ll already be talking about the show with your friends, so you might as well host a viewing party.

12. Host A White-Out

The return of warm weather brings the return of airy white dresses and linen button downs. Kick off the spring in style with a classy white out party—just be careful if you serve red wine! For decor, white balloons, flowers and table settings will create a clean, sleek photo moment.

13. Induce A Spring Fling-Themed Middle School Flashback

Everybody loves a little nostalgia. Host a classic middle school-esque Spring Fling, complete with streamers and an awkward slow dance. This is the perfect opportunity to play some Y2K bangers and wear that Betsey Johnson dress that sort of still fits.

14. Host A Masterclass In Sophistication With A High Tea

Transport your friend group to London or The Plaza Hotel by hosting a high tea. Serve little finger sandwiches, tiny pastries and remember to keep your pinkies up! If you want to go all, order some elaborate hats from Amazon for your guests to wear and practice your best English accent.

15. Connect With Nature At A Farm-To-Table Dinner Party

A farm-to-table dinner party is as wholesome as it gets. Buy all of the seasonal ingredients fresh from your local farmers market and invite your friends to taste test some new recipes. If you want to do a little less heavy lifting, ask your guests to bring a seasonal appetizer or dessert. Adding floral plates to the table settings will complete the vibe.

16. Beat Boredom With A Charcuterie Board Party

Now’s the time to get on charcuterie board TikTok. You’ll discover that charcuterie boards are being used for more than just cheese and crackers—breakfast boards, chicken nugget spreads and candyland creations all work, too. Have each guest create their own unique board to share at the party.