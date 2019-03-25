Why Not Ring in Spring Wearing the Cutest Tees on the Market?

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve never been much of a tee-and-jeans girl. Typically, I’ve favored tailored button-downs, structured pants and loose-fitting blazers—no matter the season. But something about spring always inspires me to unleash the tee-lover within, leaving me in need of adorable spring tees at basically all times. (I’m sad to report that my go-to approach—stealing T-shirts from my boyfriend—has garnered too many complaints to be sustainable, even if those complaints are just coming from him.)

Reflecting on the last week, I can honestly say that I’ve worn T-shirts more often than I haven’t. Sunday was a T-shirt day. Tuesday and Wednesday were T-shirt days. Thursday and Saturday were, too. Feel free to accuse me of being monotonous, but I’m just relishing the fact that I can shake up my pants routine for the first time in months—and that I can get away with a T-shirt/cardigan combo, rather than the sweater/cardigan combo I’ve been relying on since temperatures dropped last November. The fact of the matter is: There are few things a T-shirt won’t play well with, so spring tees are pretty much always a justifiable purchase. And if you’re wearing them as frequently as I am, they’re not just justifiable—they’re necessary.

Thankfully for me—and anyone else who’s caught the T-shirt bug—the spring tees landscape is immense. There are printed tees, solid tees, tie-dye tees, cropped tees—and basically ever other kind of tee imaginable. So why wait to unleash your inner comfy-cute self? Bring her the eff out. Because it’s spring, damnit.

1. Serious Business Woman Tee, $38 at Ban.do

At the top of my wishlist. Not even kidding.

2. Vintage Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye is coming in hot this spring, and this cozy iteration is one I can definitely get behind.

3. Future State Flower Chart Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

I’ve been eyeing this flower chart tee since Urban Outfitters first listed it—and honestly, I can’t believe I haven’t bought it yet.

4. Tie-Dye Blouse, $49.90 at Zara

More tie-dye. Because it’s so damn fun.

5. Feelings Come T-Shirt, $30 at Topshop

A T-shirt that fully understands you.

6. Outer Space Short-Sleeve Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Cute—and pretty understated, as far as graphic tees go.

7. Tres Cool Tee, $128 at Free People

A tee that’s as cool as you are.

8. Junk Food We Run This Town Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The only answer to “who run the world?” you’ll ever need.

9. Happy Day Stripe T-Shirt, $45 at Topshop

The stripes are cute—and the embroidery’s cuter.

10. Ask Me About My Feelings Pocket Tee, $36 at Ban.do

Pisces have never felt so seen.

11. Embroidered Wildflower Cropped Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Cropped cuteness.

12. Future State Wave Art Collage Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Delightfully retro.

13. Boxy Watercolor Tee, $25 at & Other Stories

This tee feels more like a top than it does a T-shirt—and I’m here for it.

14. Junk Food Ladies Night Tee, $40 at Lulus

Perfect for Fridays, Saturdays and any day of the week, really.

15. Mesh Tie-Dye Top, $30 at Topshop

OK, this one’s technically mesh, but it’s close enough to a tee to warrant a spot on this list.

16. Sublime T-Shirt Dress, $39 at Urban Outfitters

So cozy you might be tempted to live in it.

17. Cotton T-Shirt, $25 at & Other Stories

Because graphic tees aren’t the only way to get your cute-casual on.

18. Graphic Print T-Shirt, $39 at & Other Stories

Edgy without feeling over-the-top.

19. Junk Food Looney Tunes Aspen Tee, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because life is more fun with more ’90s pieces in it.

20. Striped Tee, $29 at & Other Stories

Simple, vibrant and oh-so delightful.

21. Not Without My Coffee Tee, $38 at Ban.do

If tees are work-appropriate for you, this one is probably worth buying.

22. Future State Mushroom Chart Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

In case you’re more into mushrooms than flowers.

23. Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, $29 at & Other Stories

This tee offers all the comfort of a T-shirt without skewing terribly casual, making it an incredibly versatile addition to any wardrobe.

24. Monki Stripe Long-Sleeve Tee, $16 at ASOS

Long-sleeve tees are on the menu, too.

25. Butterfly Crew-Neck Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

So damn charming.

26. W the Free Mindbender Tee, $49.95 at Free People

Obsessed with the beachy feel of this striped V-neck.

27. Smiley Originals T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

These happy flowers will keep a smile on your face all day long.

28. Permanent Vacation Tee, $16.95 at Ban.do

Manifest your goal of being on permanent vacation by wearing a shirt that says “permanent vacation.”

29. Oversized T-Shirt with Knot, $23 at ASOS

A tee that comes with a built-in knot—because you know T-shirt knots never work as well when you try to DIY them.

30. Truly Madly Deeply Striped Long-Sleeve Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The solid yellow sleeve is too adorable.

31. You’re Cute Ringer Tee, $16.95 at Ban.do

Wear this to a bar—I dare you.

32. Tropical Map T-Shirt, $29 at & Other Stories

Feel like you’re on vacation, no matter where you are.

33. Printed Slogan T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

A T-shirt so cool your friends will think you snagged it at a thrift shop.

34. Tie-Dye Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

Can’t get enough.

35. Printed Photograph T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to bless us with a seriously edgy take on spring tees.

36. Reclaimed Vintage Lonely Hearts T-Shirt, $35 at ASOS

Um, definitely buying this shirt—and then buying hot pink jeans to pair it with.

37. Lost at Sea Tee, $98 at Free People

The ultimate vacation wardrobe addition.

