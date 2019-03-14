Spring Is Swimsuit-Shopping Season—Stock Up

Scroll To See More Images

I’m the kind of person who, no matter the season, is probably shopping spring swimsuits (or any swimsuits, really). It’s not that I’m keen on expanding my swimwear collection, necessarily—in fact, I rarely actually buy the swimsuits I’m perusing. It’s just that swimsuits are the sartorial spoonful of sugar that makes the medicine go down. In some cases, the “medicine” is the fact that I’m stuck at work when it’s nice AF outside. In other cases, the “medicine” is the weather being absolutely shitty again. I’ve found the most efficient way to ignore the reality of the situation is to keep my eye on all the cute swimsuits worth shopping right now—and to let myself imagine all the idyllic destinations I might visit while clad in them.

If you don’t believe me, please revisit a piece I published in February: “This Frigid Winter Weather Has Me California Dreaming—and Swimsuit Shopping.” Unfortunately, the weather situation has not materially improved over the last month and a half, leaving me on yet another swimsuit shopping binge. What’s nice? Retailers have seriously expanded their spring swimsuit selections since the last time I dug through them, leaving me with all kinds of new bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces to shop—and to fuel my daydreams with.

So take a moment to escape, won’t you? Give yourself a break from work and just spend a few minutes window-shopping spring swimsuits. Invite yourself to imagine all the spring accessories you’d pair them with, all the destinations you’d visit while wearing them, all the Instagrams you’d take in them and (if you’re as metrics-obsessed as I am) all the likes you’d get on said Instagrams. Get away from the cruel reality of blustery days, consistently 40-degree temperatures and puffy coats worn non-stop for months on end. Let yourself live your best life for just a little while, even if only vicariously.

1. Be There or Be Square Gingham Bikini, $18 at Nasty Gal

I’ve never met a high-waisted bikini I didn’t like.

2. Thais Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $154 at Free People

If only one swimsuit from this roundup makes it onto my wishlist, it’s this one. I need a new one-piece—and this one’s too cute to pass up.

3. Contrast Bikini Bottoms, $17.90 at Forever 21

The sleekest way to hit the beach this spring/summer.

4. Textured Indo Swim Top, $136 at Free People

Long-sleeve swim tops are very much on the menu this season—and honestly, I’m pretty into the look.

5. Bare the Palm Bandeau Bikini Top, $14 at Nasty Gal

Because tropical prints weren’t a 2018-exclusive trend.

6. Vero Moda Stripe Square-Neck One Piece, $46 at ASOS

Hard to argue with a timeless silhouette—rendered in an equally timeless print.

7. Nala One-Piece Swimsuit, $200 at Free People

Cut just low enough to reveal a little cleavage—without putting you at risk of a nip-slip.

8. Milagres Waves Bikini Bottoms, $164 at Free People

Wear the wave. Feel the wave. Be the wave.

9. Trina Turk Sunset Chevron One-Piece Swimsuit, $148 at Anthropologie

This one’s practically begging to be featured in your next Instagram.

10. Elle High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $128 at Free People

Ruffles are one of 2019’s biggest trends, and this adorable bikini makes the most of them.

Another oh-so trendy 2019 movement? Patchwork. And this swim-friendly take on it is seriously cute.

12. Sumatra Bikini Bottom, $88 at Free People

An absolutely classic silhouette—and one you’ll surely be wearing for years to come.

13. Monki Cross-Back Jungle Print Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

A swimsuit that’s as fun (and adorable) as you are.

14. Havana Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit, $16.03 at Forever 21

Another Instagram moment just waiting to happen.

15. Mara Hoffman Hay High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $140 at Anthropologie

Too damn cute to handle.

16. Ruby Crunch One-Piece Swimsuit, $169 at Free People

The scrunch material leaves this vibrant one-piece feeling fresh and new.

17. Iris Bikini Top, $86 at Free People

Another favorite that’s definitely earning a spot on my wishlist.

18. PrettyLittleThing Snake Print Bikini Top, $21 at ASOS

Because of course 2019’s hyper-pervasive snake print trend found a home in swimwear.

19. Recycled Pom-Pom Frill Off-Shoulder Swimsuit, $51 at ASOS

Pom-poms take this classic swim cut to whole new levels of fun.

20. Triangle Textured Bikini Set, $22 at Nasty Gal

Textured swimwear is everywhere this season—and as a fan of sturdy textiles, I’m definitely not mad about it.

21. Fish Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $13.93 at Forever 21

Cute, photogenic and affordable—need I say more?

22. Monki Bandeau Stripe Bikini Top, $24 at ASOS

The most retro-friendly swimsuit on this list.

23. Out from Under Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A swimsuit that could double as lingerie—and triple as a night-out top.

24. Velour Knot Bikini Bottoms, $22 at Topshop

Who knew knots could look so, well, adorable?

25. Gidget One-Piece Swimsuit, $84 at Free People

A sleek one-piece with just enough cut-out detail to keep things interesting.

26. The Maria Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $178 at Free People

In case you want your off-the-shoulder obsession to extend to your swimwear, too.

27. High-Waist High-Leg Belted Bikini Bottom, $29 at ASOS

Rita Ora made me fall in love with metallic bikinis last summer, and now’s the perfect opportunity to bust one out.

28. Volcom Simply Rib High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $110 at Urban Outfitters

In case your vicarious vacation involves a seriously high-fashion swimwear wardrobe.

29. Pretty Little Thing Frill-Edge Bikini Bottoms, $16.50 at ASOS

A bikini that’ll leave you feeling covered (and cute).

30. Boohoo Ring-Detail Swimsuit, $40 at ASOS

Almost too cute to pass up.

31. City Chic Curve Corfu Bikini Top, $87 at ASOS

A timeless cut rendered in a timeless print—as always, here for it.

32. Boohoo Tie-Waist Beach Shorts, $28 at ASOS

Obsessed with the idea of a bikini that comes with matching shorts. You’ll never fret about what to wear to the beach again.

33. City Chic Curve Underwire Swimsuit, $117 at ASOS

Lace-up one-piece swimsuits are delightfully understatedly sexy.

34. Frill Skirted High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $32 at ASOS

There’s so much happening with this bikini, and I love every bit of it.

35. Gingham Knot-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.90 at Forever 21

I mean, it’s pretty hard to pass up gingham when it comes to spring/summer—especially gingham with a bow on it.

36. Pink Crinkle Bikini, $64 at Topshop

The athleisure version of your favorite swimsuit.

37. Ruffle Wrap Swimsuit, $55 at & Other Stories

A subtle way into 2019’s ruffle trend.

38. Maldives Bandeau Bikini Top, $52 at Free People

See? Textured textiles are the thing in swimwear this season. (And this cut looks particularly flattering.)

39. Desert Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit, $17.43 at Forever 21

The most literal way to transport yourself to warmer weather.

40. Flirtini High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $154 at Free People

Ruffles, polka tots, texture and more.

41. Cami One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.90 at Forever 21

Simple—but delightfully so.

42. Mix and Match Crinkle Bandeau Bikini Top, $19 at ASOS

Basically a woven bikini—not a thing I realized I needed, but definitely a thing I want now that I’ve seen it.

43. Long-Sleeve Floral Swimsuit, $89 at & Other Stories

The fashion-minded version of a swim bodysuit.

44. Seafolly Active Ring-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $128 at Anthropologie

Incredibly sexy—but also practical enough to move around in.

45. Striped Elastic Bikini Set, $61 at Topshop

Your favorite sports bra, made swim-friendly.

46. Stripe Swimsuit, $55 at & Other Stories

A one-piece that could probably carry you through every phase of life.

47. Amaio Fleur High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $195 at Anthropologie

I mean, this bikini comes with a built-in belt.

48. Crochet Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.53 at Forever 21

This head-turning one-piece would look incredible at a music festival.

49. Black and White Bikini Set, $52 at Topshop

Elegance, delivered in bikini form.

50. Glam Frill High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $29 at ASOS

Ruffles, bows and a seriously flattering cut—oh my.

51. TWIIN Swerve Buckle Bikini Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The seatbelt detail trend has officially made its way to swimwear.

52. Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 at Anthropologie

In case you’d prefer something a little simpler.

53. Palmacea Sunflora Bikini Top, $68 at Anthropologie

Kitschy maximalism at its most fun.

54. Montce Ruffle Uno Bikini Bottom, $108 at ASOS

All kinds of cute.

55. Paqueta Rainbow Striped Bikini Top, $141 at Free People

Because rainbow stripes are a seriously underused detail in swimwear.

56. Mix and Match Velvet High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $29 at ASOS

Neon was huge last summer, and I can’t imagine it slowing down in 2019.

57. Laura Ashley Cinched Betty Floral One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for backyard parties—and the Instagrams that’ll undoubtedly follow.

58. Seeing Stars High-Leg Bottoms, $5 at Nasty Gal

I mean, is it too early to plan for Memorial Day and Fourth of July? (These are literally only $5. There’s basically no reason not to buy them.)

59. Lilac Ribbed Tie Bikini Set, $50 at Topshop

BRB, buying this one with the hot pink sunnies worn here.

60. Montce Cynthia Textured Swimsuit, $235 at ASOS

A deep-V, high-leg cut and ruffled waistline are a match made in swimwear heaven.

61. Mara Hoffman Lydia High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $145 at Anthropologie

Let’s be real—it’s basically impossible to go wrong with gingham.

62. Curve High-Waist High-Leg Bikini Bottom, $26 at ASOS

The Pretty Woman dress, rendered in hot bikini form.

63. Allihop Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 at Anthropologie

Quite possibly the cutest one-piece I’ve ever seen.

64. Embellished Mirror Bead Short Two-Piece, $32 at ASOS

Another two-piece that includes shorts. Shorts!!

65. Sauvage High-Neck Mesh Tank One-Piece, $97 at Revolve

Because iridescent anything is a good idea.

66. Out from Under Printed Kendall One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

Veritably Instagram-worthy.

67. Weekday Resort Capsule Swimsuit, $48 at ASOS

Why not buy a bathing suit that renders you a walking work of art?

68. Tularosa Kelsie Top, $36 at Revolve

Super cute—and the tan lines you’d get from that top are totally optimal (just, you know, move the tie).

69. Vitamin A Mila Top, $110 at Revolve

Simple without skewing into boring territory, this bikini might just be a must-have.

70. Amuse Society Estelle One-Piece, $48 at Revolve

Everything about this swimsuit—from the color, to the shiny textile, to the side cut-outs—has me drooling (and whipping out my credit card).

71. Solkissed Samantha Bikini Bottom, $79 at Anthropologie

The oh-so romantic Valentine’s Day palette, made appropriate for spring (and summer).

72. Plunging Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $38 at Forever 21

There’s just something about millennial pink swimwear…

73. Beach Riot x Revolve Sophie Top, $68 at Revolve

Striped swimsuits are always fun. Always.

74. Amaio Jeanne One-Shoulder One-Piece Sqimsuit, $461 at Anthropologie

This hyper-elegant take on the one-piece is just waiting to be added to your closet.

75. Maternity Bunny-Tie Swimsuit, $35 at ASOS

Obsessed with the nautical look of this adorable one-piece.

76. Green Gingham One-Piece, $55 at Topshop

Nothing will help you ignore surprisingly low March temperatures quite like saturated gingham.

77. Norma Kamali Stud Marissa Swimsuit, $575 at Revolve

For the beach-goer who can’t bear to part with maximalist embellishments—not even for a second.

78. Agua Bendita Celia Bikini Top, $110 at Revolve

Proof the smocked trend extends way beyond clothing. (The off-the-shoulder trend does, too.)

79. South Beach Tie-Shoulder High-Leg Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

The tie-shoulder straps keeps this swimsuit from veering too basic.

80. Made by Dawn Petal Top, $164 at Revolve

The ruffles on this high-waisted bikini keep it feeling contemporary and on-trend.

81. Montce Swim Kim One-Piece Swimsuit, $198 at Urban Outfitters

OK, this one’s hot enough to wear to a bar.

82. Mara Hoffman Desa One-Piece, $101 at Revolve

Florals mean warm weather, right? Right?!

83. Billabong Sol Dawn Scoop-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Need! More! Flowers!

84. Solid and Striped the Bridget Bikini Top, $59 at Revolve

Taste the rainbow—be the rainbow.

85. Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.90 at Forever 21

Your tan lines would get pretty weird, but you’d look hot wearing it, so who TF cares?

86. Mara Hoffman Rio Bikini Top, $145 at Anthropologie

OK, it’s become clear to me that I need Mara Hoffman to design every swimsuit I ever wear.

87. Nicholas Rainbow Stripe One-Piece, $83 at Revolve

This one’s super delightful—and it’d look great under shorts.

88. South Beach Scallop Edge Mix and Match Set, $47 at ASOS

Scalloped edges are a delightful addition to any swimsuit—especially super-cute bikinis.

89. Tularosa Annie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

Your favorite henley got rendered in swimsuit form.

90. Weekday Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

Neons are back, baby. (Well, I guess they never actually left.)

91. Cali Dreaming Double Cap Top, $135 at Revolve

Gotta love a bikini you can thoroughly move around in.

92. Strappy Ring Back Swimsuit, $26 at ASOS

Pairing jewelry with swimwear is generally ill-advised, but this one-piece would play seriously well with your favorite layered necklaces (and rings—and bracelets).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.