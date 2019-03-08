Spring Sweatshirts Are the Seasonal Must-Have You’d Never Think to Buy

Scroll To See More Images

Though spring shopping tends to involve some combination of swimsuits, sandals and sundresses, shoppers would be remiss to ignore one key must-have: spring sweatshirts. Sure, spring is a season of warmth and excitement and days spent in the sun. But it’s also a season of transition, and few pieces promise to help us navigate the temperature ups and downs quite like spring sweatshirts.

I know, I know—I’m being kind of a downer. You’ve all but overdosed on cold weather, and if it snows one more time you’re going to vow not to leave your house until the Spring Equinox officially arrives. I get it. I’ve already spent too many March days in snow boots—and March literally just began. The last thing any of us want to think about as we look forward to spring is the chilly weather that undoubtedly awaits us in that season, too. But instead of taking a glass-half-empty approach, let’s try to appreciate all the romance and coziness inherent to spring sweatshirts, shall we?

Think of the last time you took a trip to the beach. Amidst all your bikinis and swim cover-ups and sand-friendly slides, you probably packed a couple cozier pieces too, right? Because it gets cold on the beach at night, and there’s nothing quite like enjoying the crashes of the waves, under the moonlight, on a beach inhabited by no one and nothing but you and your friends. Or what about the last semi-breezy day you spent in the park? The sun was beaming bright, but the gusts of air that blew through every few minutes or so gave you an absolutely delightful set of goosebumps—because without these chillier moments, you would’ve overheated and sought solace indoors after a mere 10 minutes.

These moments are romantic, and wonderful, and almost cinematic. They’re beautiful, and in many ways, they’re made more beautiful by the presence of cold air. Instead of failing to prepare for the chilly weather that undoubtedly awaits, stock up on cozy pieces that offer the warmth you seek in the winter but all the vibrant, fresh fun you seek from the spring. Spring sweatshirts are here to help you fill that void—and to make your most fairytale-worthy moments even more delightful.

1. The Beauty Within Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye is coming in hot this spring, and we’re ready to embrace it in every possible format.

2. Sweatshirt with Lapel Collar, $25.90 at Zara

A sweatshirt you can actually wear to the office. (You’re welcome.)

3. Varsity Knit Sweatshirt, $65 at & Other Stories

Because even on spring’s coldest days, these colorful stripes promise to keep a smile on your face.

4. Bonded Sweatshirt, $72 at ASOS

Nothing like a solid periwinkle sweatshirt to carry you through every low temperature you encounter over the next few months.

5. Permanent Vacation Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $50.99 at Ban.do

A short-sleeve sweatshirt that was practically designed with spring in mind.

6. Carnaby Striped Crew-Neck Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because if you can’t bring yourself to hop aboard the spring sweatshirt train, the least you can do is opt for a long-sleeve T-shirt that can (kind of) serve the same function.

7. Soft Feel Sweatshirt, $29.90 at Zara

Colors this bright will help you stay in denial that it’s 40 degrees in March.

8. Out from Under Nikki Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt, $44 at Urban Outfitters

A subtler take on the tie-dye trend, for those of you who aren’t that into maximalism.

9. Tiered Trapeze Zip Sweatshirt, $128 at Free People

Who knew a sweatshirt could feel so distinctly boho?

10. Women in Art Collection Sweatshirt, $39.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to give us a sweatshirt that’s practically a work of art.

11. Monki Oversized Hoodie, $40 at ASOS

Stay cozy. Stay happy.

12. Pull&Bear Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt, $34 at ASOS

Why not reminisce on your childhood while you stay warm this spring?

13. Summer Night Half-Zip Pullover, $128 at Free People

Zip-up pullovers are always a good idea.

14. Urban Renewal Recycled Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

More tie-dye, because if you couldn’t tell, we can’t get enough.

15. Reebok Classic Purple Vector Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $95 at ASOS

This vintage-inspired athleisure option would make a perfect addition to your workout wardrobe—or your day-to-day one.

16. Reclaimed Vintage Cropped Hoodie, $64 at ASOS

Cropped hoodies are, of course, on the sartorial menu. (Pair them with your favorite high-waisted bottoms to keep your navel from freezing.)

17. Color Me Rad Pullover, $128 at Free People

Perfect for the retro fashion fiend in your life.

18. Good Mood Sweatshirt, $68 at Ban.do

All but guaranteed to put you in a good mood every time you peep your reflection.

19. U.S.A. Colorblock Hoodie Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Great with bike shorts, jeans, leggings—and practically every other bottom in your closet.

20. Stonewash Sweatshirt, $55 at Topshop

Because colorful isn’t the only way to do a spring sweatshirt.

21. Playing in Plaid Pullover, $98 at Free People

A sweatshirt you could actually pair with a maxi dress.

22. Weekday Landscape Print Hoodie, $56 at ASOS

We just—we love it.

23. Oh Marley Pullover, $69.95 at Free People

Perfect for fans of minimalism.

24. Guess x J Balvin Vibras Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt, $79 at Urban Outfitters

The colors on this one are straight-up dreamy.

25. Front Text Print Sweatshirt, $17.90 at Zara

BRB, styling this sweatshirt exactly like so.

26. High Road Pullover, $128 at Free People

This pullover is sure to play as well with your favorite summery, beach-side pieces as it will with your colder-weather ones.

27. Neon Rose Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $48 at ASOS

I mean, it’s floral and has puffy sleeves—need we say more?

28. Urban Renewal Recycled Oversized Burnout Sweatshirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A low-key sweatshirt sure to take you from season to season.

29. Washed Neon Sweatshirt, $50 at Topshop

Who cares what the weather’s doing when you have a chance to wear a color this cute?

30. Candy Paint Striped Sweatshirt, $47 at Lulus

Pastel stripes on pastel stripes.

31. Leisure Queen Sweatshirt, $64 at Ban.do

A sweatshirt that speaks for itself.

32. Bonded Sweatshirt, $72 at ASOS

When it comes down to it, there’s nothing wrong with a little solid hot pink action.

33. Rainbow Stripe Pullover, $69 at & Other Stories

Pair this with your favorite distressed jeans and white sneakers, and you’ll be set all season long.

