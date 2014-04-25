Found: The Comfiest Spring Sweatshirt Ever

What: A sweatshirt from über-comfy loungewear line Kings of Cole that’s perfect for Spring: made of a light cotton, and cut with an asymmetrical hem that makes it shorter in the front and longer in the back.

Why: Because ever since the major sweatshirt craze took off in the fashion world at large, we’ve been trying to solve the riddle of how to pull it off now that the weather’s warmer. And now we’ve found the perfect solution: a sweatshirt crop top, essentially.

Plus, we love the slight sheen of this fabric, as well as the Spring-y color and the short sleeves. And—bonus feature!—it’s called a “mullet sweatshirt” because of its hemline, which makes for a fantastic conversation starter.

How: We dig how this gal paired it with a Coachella-friendly pair of tie-dyed denim cutoffs, but for a more sophisticated look, we think it would go well with a high-waist full skirt or a really good pair of dark-wash skinny jeans.

Mullet sweatshirt, $138; at Kings of Cole