Spring Sweaters Are an Underrated Must-Have for Breezy Days

Scroll To See More Images

Though fall is, without a doubt, sweater-shopping season, spring offers its own version of the sartorial practice. Because if we’re being honest, spring tends to be as temperate as fall is. So why shouldn’t spring sweaters be as viable as autumnal options?

In September, we trade our summer brights for fall neutrals—stocking up on every olive, camel, chocolate or charcoal knit we can get our hands on. This leaves our sweater selection feeling distinctly cold weather-focused; we’ve prepared for chilly October days, not breezy April nights. Taking some time to restock the sweaters in our closets can allow us to dress in a way that feels simultaneously weather-appropriate and spring-friendly. Just as a bubblegum pink sweater would’ve felt odd during autumn, a chocolate one feels a little strange during the spring. The most practical pieces in our closets aren’t rendered in the appropriate palette, leaving spring dressing feeling all function, no fashion—a shame, considering spring is one of the most aesthetically exciting seasons of the year.

The easiest remedy to this dilemma? Shopping spring sweaters. Though the genre feels a little oxymoronic, it’s expansive, it’s diverse and it’s here to keep you cozy when spring’s temperatures get a little tricky. Most of all, it wants to help you remember that the sun is shining, flowers are blooming and warm weather is right around the corner. Why revert to your fall go-tos when you can celebrate the start of a new season in spring pieces, instead?

1. Colorblock Sweater, $89 at & Other Stories

A spring shade trifecta.

2. Noisy May Fluffy Neon Sweater, $48 at ASOS

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Vibrant knits are the funnest way to transition from season to season.

3. Beacon Tank, $240 at Free People

A knit you’ll be able to wear for months to come—even when it gets seriously hot out.

4. Sunshine and Rainbows Stripe Sweater Top, $70 at Lulus

Because winter white is way more fun when covered with spring-facing colors.

5. Monki Mixed Leopard Print Knitted Sweater, $32 at ASOS

Um, how many technicolor leopard print sweaters is too many technicolor leopard print sweaters? Obviously not asking for a friend.

6. Stradivarius Stripe Sweater, $48 at ASOS

A sweater sure to put a smile on your face—even if it’s snowing in April.

7. Soft Feel Sweater, $39.90 at Zara

Also available in vibrant mustard—in case neon teal isn’t your speed.

8. Pleated Funnel Jumper, $75 at Topshop

Perfect for pairing with all your favorite light-wash spring jeans.

9. Come Together Tunic, $168 at Free People

A sweater that makes the most of spring’s tie-dye trend without feeling too on-the-nose.

10. Open Knit Sweater, $29.90 at Zara

Cozy enough to keep you from freezing in the spring breeze—but lightweight enough to keep you from overheating in the approaching humidity. (And also, pretty perfect for a night out.)

11. Monki Longline V-Neck Sweater, $56 at ASOS

BRB, buying this and styling it exactly like so.

12. Beach Town Knit Top, $98 at Anthropologie

Nothing says spring quite like a saturated, short-sleeve sweater.

13. Keeley Eyelash Knit Pullover Sweater, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Fully prepared to live in this all spring long.

14. Weekday Wide-Sleeve Knitted Sweater, $72 at ASOS

Cozy enough to wear even when it’s snowing in April.

15. Stateside Terry Pullover, $126 at Anthropologie

Sport this terry pullover with the matching terry pants for a real power move.

16. Open-Stitch Fluffy-Yarn Sweater, $48 at ASOS

The open-stitch knit makes this fluffy sweater extra-breathable.

17. Good Vibes Only Cable-Knit Sweater Tank, $32 at Lulus

Literally just a sweater in tank top form. What’s more spring than that?

18. Connelly Sweater, $88 at Anthropologie

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn in this sweater, and be sure to document the results on Instagram.

19. Big Easy Cowl Pullover, $128 at Free People

Perfect for throwing on over a bikini for a breezy, beachside night. (This sweater obviously has other applications, too, I’m just getting lost in a vicarious vacation over here—don’t mind me.)

20. Ribbed Fine-Knit Sweater, $26 at ASOS

Pretty sure this sweater would pair well with everything in your closet.

21. Chunky Bright Animal Sweater, $51 at ASOS

Quite possibly the spring-iest way to wear animal prints.

22. Textured Weave Mesh Top, $29.90 at Zara

Perfect as a swim cover-up—or a subtly sexy day-to-day top.

23. Charisma Wrap Sweater Top, $33 at Lulus

A no-fail silhouette rendered in a no-fail fabric—such a win.

24. Seascape Sweater, $128 at Free People

Throw this over bike shorts, leggings, bikini bottoms, whatever—and you’ll be set.

25. Eyelash Drawstring-Hem Sweater, $76 at Urban Outfitters

Dreamily adorable.

26. Esprit High-Neck Lightweight Sweater, $62 at ASOS

A 1990s relic fit for 2019.

27. Textured Top, $39.90 at Zara

All the fun of a frilly spring top—with all the warm snuggles of a sweater.

28. Bershka High-Neck Knitted Sweater, $40 at ASOS

Throw this sweater over any bottom in your closet, and you’ll have low-key chic (and cozy) style in no time.

29. Cassandra Cashmere Top, $275 at Anthropologie

This sweater looks like something a rom-com protagonist would wear.

30. Floral Embroidery Cable Sweater, $57 at ASOS

The kind of thing your grandma would make for you, if your grandma embroidered.

31. Crochet Vest, $39.90 at Zara

A sweater vest edgy enough to wear to a bar.

32. Tassa Textured Pullover Sweater, $64 at Urban Outfitters

All kinds of cozy.

33. Shea Zip-Up Sweater Jacket, $109 at Urban Outfitters

Sweater jackets are basically the zip-up, structured version of cardigans.

34. Karlee Ribbed Knit Sweater Top, $39 at Lulus

Lightweight sweaters are key once the temperatures hit 70 but the windchill’s still, like, 50.

35. Textured Knit Sweater, $29.90 at Zara

More short-sleeve sweaters, because really, can you ever have too many?

36. Free Style Striped Eyelash Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Two of spring’s funnest colors combined in one adorably striped sweater.

37. Natalia Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, $88 at Anthropologie

Off-the-shoulder is officially available in knit form.

38. Robinson Leopard Sweater, $118 at Anthropologie

Because V-neck sweaters are totally underrated.

39. Harmony Sweater Tank, $98 at Anthropologie

Love a sweater tank top—especially one this understatedly colorful.

40. Knit Sweater with Rips, $49.90 at Zara

The distressed hemline keeps this sweater feeling beach-ready.

41. Higher Love Pullover Sweater, $168 at Free People

From the open knit to the fringe-covered hemline, it’s clear this sweater was made with spring in mind.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.