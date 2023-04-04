These Vintage-Inspired Italian Sunglasses Are The It Shades For Spring

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re scrolling on your phone, squinting to read this article on your screen, you’re probably in the market for a new pair of sunglasses. Well, you’re in luck because the coolest spring sunglasses just came into view. Shopping for sunglasses isn’t a task you should take lightly—especially since they sit smack-dab in the middle of your face. The right pair of sunglasses can transform your outfit and even your overall essence. A dark rectangular pair might say that you’re sleek and sporty, while a rounded tortoise pair might help show off your intellectual side. Taking inspiration from vintage designs is a great way to help determine your sunglass vibe and the brand Oscar Deen does just that.

Oscar Deen makes vintage-inspired shades and frames. The company takes a unique, organic approach to source inspiration. The founders travel throughout Europe and attend flea markets, talk to local curators and even stop strangers on the street to ask them about their vintage frames. They then use the vintage pair as a base for the modernized Oscar Deen product. Each pair of sunglasses are made in Italy with Mazzucchelli acetate (a material that ensures lightweight durability).

Fraser in Tortoise

This pair of shades was inspired by 60s Italian dropdown bifocals. A local gentleman in London was spotted wearing them and his vintage pair served as the inspiration for this pair. The small cut-out at the bridge of the lens solidifies the pair’s vintage feel. This pair is available in three different color options.

Pinto in Champagne

These rounded frames are the perfect mix of preppy and Parisian styles—picture yourself wearing them while reading a novel in the park. The aesthetic was inspired by a pair of glasses from the 40s discovered at a French flea market. This pair is available in five different colors (but the champagne is my personal favorite).

Panda in Ember

I love that this perfectly rounded pair of sunglasses could be worn in either The Great Gatsby or Daisy Jones & The Six. The pair was created to resemble an acetate pair from the 20s but the round frames make them look super groovy. The black-speckled frames on this pair are cool and unique.

Morris in Smoke

If you’re looking for more of a classic sporty shade, the Morris frames are the ones for you. The shape is slightly curved which makes the sporty look work for everyday wear—the shape was designed based on a duo of men’s and women’s sunglasses from the 50s. This silhouette is also available in translucent, tortoise and ombre designs.

Nelson in Slate

A classic style gets a modern-day twist with this pair of frames. The rectangular shape was popular in the 50s and was the standard military distributed style. The clear frames on this pair play into the big glasses trends for 2023 but I predict you’ll be wearing them for years to come. This pair also comes in black, gold, speckled or olive green frame options.