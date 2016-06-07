15 Gowns from the Spring 2016 Runways That Make for Killer Wedding Dresses

In today’s world of elevated, edgy, and nontraditional wedding gowns, inspiration for the perfect dress extends well beyond run-of-the-mill bridal boutiques and dedicated department store salons. For all the lace, tulle, and satin numbers designed specifically for a walk down the aisle, there are many, many ready-to-wear dresses with the same bridal appeal.

For proof, we present a sampling of such frocks. Ranging from classic to modern and in various shades of white, these Spring 2016 runway dresses—from the likes of Alice + Olivia, Erin Fetherston, and Carolina Herrera—could easily be worn as wedding gowns. For a healthy dose of bride-worthy fashion, take a look.