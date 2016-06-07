StyleCaster
15 Gowns from the Spring 2016 Runways That Make for Killer Wedding Dresses

Leah Faye Cooper
by
In today’s world of elevated, edgy, and nontraditional wedding gowns, inspiration for the perfect dress extends well beyond run-of-the-mill bridal boutiques and dedicated department store salons. For all the lace, tulle, and satin numbers designed specifically for a walk down the aisle, there are many, many ready-to-wear dresses with the same bridal appeal.

For proof, we present a sampling of such frocks. Ranging from classic to modern and in various shades of white, these Spring 2016 runway dresses—from the likes of Alice + Olivia, Erin Fetherston, and Carolina Herrera—could easily be worn as wedding gowns. For a healthy dose of bride-worthy fashion, take a look.

1 of 14

Alice + Olivia

Photo: ImaxTree

Christian Siriano

Photo: ImaxTree

Badgley Mischka

Photo: ImaxTree

Carolina Herrera

Photo: ImaxTree

Blumarine

Photo: ImaxTree

Valentino

Photo: ImaxTree

Zac Posen

Photo: ImaxTree

Erdem

Photo: ImaxTree

Todashi Shoji

Photo: ImaxTree

Pamella Roland

Photo: ImaxTree

Erin Fetherston

Photo: ImaxTree

Rodarte

Photo: ImaxTree

Marchesa

Photo: ImaxTree

Dennis Basso

Photo: ImaxTree

