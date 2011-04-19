StyleCaster
Spring Style Inspiration: Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon

Spring Style Inspiration: Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon

Spring Style Inspiration: Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon
Yes, the 1980 flick Blue Lagoon caused quite a controversy upon its release, but there’s one thing about it that’s undeniable: Brooke Shields looked stunning. She was 14-years-old at the timethe same age that she starred in her famous Calvin Klein campaign and covered Vogue magazineand we love her character Emmeline’s aesthetic so much, we’ve chosen her as our official style icon for spring.

We’re craving everything about her au naturel looknamely the beach-inspired colors, sun-kissed skin, gauzy dresses, unkempt hair and unplucked eyebrows. Never has being shipwrecked looked so stylish! Click through to see our Blue Lagoon inspired picks.

1 of 17

Jen Kao Spring 2011

Jen Kao Spring 2011

Cream crochet swing dress, $100, at Topshop

Ralph Lauren Collection Umika crocheted espadrille wedge, $295, at Net-A-Porter

HOOLA bronzer by Benefit, $28, at Sephora

Washed Out - Life of Leisure EP, $5.94, on iTunes

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2011

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2011

Cream fringed embroidered cami, $110, at Topshop

Undrest Sardinia woven bikini briefs, $145, at Net-A-Porter

NARS Orgasm blush, $27, at Sephora

Ralph Lauren Spring 2011

Ralph Lauren Spring 2011

Opening Ceremony pointelle tunic, $230, at La Garconne

J. Crew perforated suede ballerina flats, $150, at Net-A-Porter

Coconut milk body lotion, $12, at The Body Shop

