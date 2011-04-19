Spring Style Inspiration: Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon

Yes, the 1980 flick Blue Lagoon caused quite a controversy upon its release, but there’s one thing about it that’s undeniable: Brooke Shields looked stunning. She was 14-years-old at the timethe same age that she starred in her famous Calvin Klein campaign and covered Vogue magazineand we love her character Emmeline’s aesthetic so much, we’ve chosen her as our official style icon for spring.

We’re craving everything about her au naturel looknamely the beach-inspired colors, sun-kissed skin, gauzy dresses, unkempt hair and unplucked eyebrows. Never has being shipwrecked looked so stylish! Click through to see our Blue Lagoon inspired picks.