Spring Street Style: Overalls, Floral Dresses, More

Laurel Pinson
by
Spring invites a host of complex wardrobe decisions: When is too soon to start wearing white jeans? Can I make socks work with these sandals as a transitional weather solution?

Fortunately, New York’s streets offer a consistent dose of outfit inspiration in any kind of weather—especially when it comes to transitional staples like tunics and trench coats. Wondering how to style those white jeans? Try layering a wispy white tunic and a tough black tote. Not sure how a sweet floral dress can play in 60-degree weather? Try topping it off with a varsity jacket and some white sneakers. Sartorial inspiration abounds!

Click through the gallery above to see some of our favorite looks we’ve spotted out on the streets of New York over the past week!

Proof that overalls and Birkenstocks can look chic.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Sneakers and a letterman jacket give a floral dress a sporty twist.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Such a great mix of textures—a slick leather shift dress and a wispy trench.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Nothing says spring like a printed dress and mirrored shades.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Layer a summery, sheer dress over a pair of crisp white jeans for a fresh springtime outfit.

Photo: Jenny Norris

All black everything, with a pop of white at the ankle.

Photo: Jenny Norris

A fresh take on the denim-on-denim look.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Traffic-stopping shades paired with a simple jacket and maxi dress.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Layer a collared blouse under a simple dress to give your LBD a whole new look.

Photo: Jenny Norris

A voluminous jumpsuit, cinched at the waist, can be seriously flattering.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Dress up a pair of shorts with a chic black trench and killer shoes.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Few things are as chic in the spring as a classic striped shirt and washed-out jeans.

Photo: Jenny Norris

