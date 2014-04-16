Spring Street Style: Overalls, Floral Dresses, More

Spring invites a host of complex wardrobe decisions: When is too soon to start wearing white jeans? Can I make socks work with these sandals as a transitional weather solution?

Fortunately, New York’s streets offer a consistent dose of outfit inspiration in any kind of weather—especially when it comes to transitional staples like tunics and trench coats. Wondering how to style those white jeans? Try layering a wispy white tunic and a tough black tote. Not sure how a sweet floral dress can play in 60-degree weather? Try topping it off with a varsity jacket and some white sneakers. Sartorial inspiration abounds!

