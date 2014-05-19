Spring Street Style! 30 Killer NYC Outfits

As spring starts to wind its way towards summer, it’s easy to get swept up in the rush of planning for long weekends, beach getaways, and, well, wearing as little as possible. But before you start breaking out those summer-ready jean shorts and tanks, take a moment to savor the layering opportunities that spring offers—from mixed knits to button-downs to motorcycle jackets.

Take these 30 amazing street style outfits as inspiration to try all those trends you’ve been reading about: over-the-top ripped jeans, crop tops, and, yes, even overalls! Why wait until Memorial Day to wear an all-white ensemble when you can layer a cream-colored trench over some white jeans right now? Whether you’re into printed spring dresses or washed-out jeans, there’s plenty here to tickle your fancy (and your urge to try new things!).