Spring Street Style! 30 Killer NYC Outfits

As spring starts to wind its way towards summer, it’s easy to get swept up in the rush of planning for long weekends, beach getaways, and, well, wearing as little as possible. But before you start breaking out those summer-ready jean shorts and tanks, take a moment to savor the layering opportunities that spring offers—from mixed knits to button-downs to motorcycle jackets.
Take these 30 amazing street style outfits as inspiration to try all those trends you’ve been reading about: over-the-top ripped jeans, crop tops, and, yes, even overalls! Why wait until Memorial Day to wear an all-white ensemble when you can layer a cream-colored trench over some white jeans right now? Whether you’re into printed spring dresses or washed-out jeans, there’s plenty here to tickle your fancy (and your urge to try new things!).
Street style star Natalie Joos knows how to rock the perfect vintage-y spring dress.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A pink statement jacket is as relevant in spring as it was in winter—and we're loving her matching Celine bag ...
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A shapeless tented tunic can be fresh and chic paired with a dark blazer and patent lace-ups.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A trench coat and sneakers combination that feels seriously modern.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
The most flattering way to wear a crop top—with a chic, full skirt and ladylike heels.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Ripped jeans, a crisp button-down, and a leather jacket have a cool, rockabilly effect.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Outfit colorblocking with two contrasting shades of vibrant blue.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
The mix of textures in this all-black look is just killer—from the sheer cut-outs at the top to the slick leather boots at the bottom.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
White on white on white before Memorial Day? Yes, please.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
How to make voluminous pants look chic: pair with a trim, cropped motorcycle jacket.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
The overalls trend is here to stay for another season. Pair it with a red lip and a motorcycle jacket for a more dressed-up vibe.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
An amazing mix of put-together and totally casual: blazer meets relaxed jeans meets pool slides.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Masculine chic—from the panama hat to the suede laceup boots.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Spring is a great time to play with contrasting patterns and textures: here, a blanket jacket and a monochromatic knit sweater.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
If you plan to pair contrasting prints, make sure to keep the rest of your outfit neutral.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
So unexpected: a crisp white jacket over an all-black ensemble.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Nailing the over-the-top ripped jeans trend.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Crisp meets sporty with a white collard shirt and city-friendly shorts.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
This chambray-and-black-pants pairing looks straight out of an Italian movie.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Embrace exaggerated shapes this season, from oversize pocket tees to slouchy denim.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
If traditional overalls aren't your thing, try rocking an overall skirt!
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Another neat styling trick: pair overalls with a slim crop top for a bit of added sex appeal.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Pair a killer sweatshirt with a skirt and a dramatic pair of shades for a coolest-girl-in-school look.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Give a slouchy jumpsuit a more figure-flattering appeal with a great waist-cinching belt.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
If you plan to work a color as vibrant as hot pink into your outfit, keep the rest of the look more monochromatic.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Channel a spring vacation in Mexico without ever leaving the city with an embroidered blouse and cropped cotton pants.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Sometimes, just one piece—in this case, an amazing satin varsity jacket—can transform an entire look.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Eye-popping accessories (see what we did there?) dress up a simple striped-shirt-and-skirt combo.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
The perfect printed dress for lazy weekends, paired with a trim cross-body bag.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A high-waisted look that's just on the right side of nerdy.
Photo:
Jenny Norris