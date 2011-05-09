Spring Staple Item of the Day: Kain Label’s Maxi Skirt

I think that I have fully stated my allegiance to all things maxi skirt. They can be sheer or silk, cotton, printed or solid I would wear them to the office, in a car, on a date, to the bar…

Which is not to say any which one will do. Kain Label’s washed silk maxi skirt is cut on the bias, fitted throughout the hip and flows just enough at the bottom. It’s like, really pretty…and will bring you really far all spring and summer, paired with easy cotton tanks for day, button downs for something preppy or a slouchy silk racer back and statement necklace for evening.

Consider it your maxi skirt staple. Kain Label washed silk maxi skirt retails for approximately $300, comes in black and cream, and will be available on Net-a-Porter on Wednesday, 5/11.

Photo: Net-a-Porter