25 Tasty Reasons to Cook Homemade Soup This Spring

If you’re someone who loves to cuddle up on the sofa with Netflix and a healthy, homemade bowl of soup in the winter, you’ll be happy to hear that this cozy meal isn’t reserved for colder weather. Spring soups can be just as tasty and comforting as winter ones—and you can branch out far beyond chilled gazpacho.

Spring-ifying your soups is as simple as changing up the ingredients to include the vegetables that thrive this time of year and lightening up the texture in some cases. Try some of our seasonal favorites, like a simple lemony chicken and spring veggie option or a lighter version of a winter classic, like vegetable Broccoli Cheese.

While winter may be over (and good riddance!) these light and healthy soups are here to stay through fall. Click through the slideshow and get cookin’.