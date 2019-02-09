33 Spring Skirts to Start Shopping (or at Least Eyeing) Now

Scroll To See More Images

I know it’s only February, but I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t already started mentally shopping my spring wardrobe. Because at this point, it feels like retailers are begging me to. They’ve swapped their winter wares for spring options—leaving me perusing swimsuits, sandals and spring skirts every time I go to mindlessly kill time by online shopping. It’s not like I’m seeking it out—these spring pieces are at the ready. And when they’re right in front of my face, I’d be a fool not to even look at them, right?

Conflicts about spring shopping in what can only be described as the middle of winter aside, the truth is: Stores really have swapped their winter collections for spring selections. And I’m of the mindset that planning ahead isn’t really a bad thing—especially when you’re just thinking one or two months into the future. Sure, it feels a little strange to stock up on swimsuits and sandals while the threat of snow still looms overhead. But spring skirts? They seem like a pretty harmless way to dip my toes into the spring shopping universe. If I really had to, I could probably make a spring skirt work in frigid temperatures. (The same cannot be said for swimsuits or sandals—no matter how much sartorial creativity you’re bringing to the table.)

Though the phrase “spring skirts” might summon visions of pastels, ginghams and lightweight ruffles, the reality of the genre is a little more diverse. There are structured spring skirts and breezy ones, colorful ones and darker ones, linen ones and knit ones. Like fall clothes, spring clothes tend to walk the line between winter cold and summer warmth; though many of us recognize it as an extended beginning of summer, spring is really just a transitional season—and spring clothes tend to exemplify that. This season’s spring skirts are no exception. (Which is really yet another excuse to let yourself off the hook for shopping—or at least, eyeing—them now.)

A la Garconne Paneled Midi Skirt, $164 at Farfetch

Give us colorful patchwork anything, and we’ll be able.

Staud Garage Tassel-Trim Stretch-Knit Skirt, $128 at Matches Fashion

A surprisingly edgy addition to any resort wardrobe, this rainbow fringe-lined black maxi is a chic spring must-have.

Stradivarius Pleated Snake Print Midi Skirt, $48 at ASOS

Snakeskin is oh-so trendy this season, so expected it popping up all over spring clothing.

Etra Abstract Print Wrap Midi Skirt, $343 at Matches Fashion

Because nothing says warm weather like a vibrant wrap skirt.

Kendra Snake Print Midi Skirt, $64 at Urban Outfitters

In case neutral snakeskin wasn’t totally your speed.

Leather Button-Front Skirt, $363 at Free People

A skirt fit for spring, summer, fall and maybe even winter.

Rhode Resort Sienna Skirt, $315 at Shopbop

Tie-dye has made quite the sartorial comeback in 2019, so expect it to not-so-subtly creep into your spring/summer wardrobe.

Ground Zero 2-Way Check Draped Midi Skirt, $130 at Farfetch

Proof plaid shouldn’t be solely reserved for fall/winter.

Ombre Satin Bias-Cut Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A sleeker take on tie-dye, this ombre satin midi is a spring must-have for anyone with their eye on 2019 trends.

Adriana Degreas Pareo Midi Skirt, $176 at Farfetch

Layer this tie-front midi over any spring look for an extra dose of chic style.

09Sircus Midi Straight Skirt, $152 at Farfetch

Like a denim midi—but punchier.

Stradivarius A-Line Cow Print Skirt, $32 at ASOS

Cow print is the latest trendy animal-inspired pattern to take the zeitgeist by storm.

Amanda Uprichard Paulina Slip Skirt, $216 at Revolve

A skirt so pretty you’ll want to wear it every day—and so versatile you might just be able to.

All the Ribs Maxi Skirt, $68 at Free People

A floor-length knit skirt is the secret to navigating the lingering cool of winter while channeling the vibrant excitement of spring.

Fabienne Chapot Moon Print Midi Skirt, $173 at ASOS

Space fashion is happening, and we’re totally here for it.

Olympiah Lucca Lace-Up Skirt, $212 at Farfetch

This mini is begging to accompany you everywhere—on date night, to the bar, everywhere.

Snake Satin Pleated Midi Skirt, $100 at Topshop

Yet another iteration of the snakeskin trend, because it’s hella pervasive.

Milla Milla Ruffled Skirt, $86 at Farfetch

Your favorite sweatshirt, rendered in skirt form.

BDG Kennedy Denim Split-Front Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Because washed-out neon denim is way more fun than regular denim.

LPA Skirt 285, $90 at Revolve

Spring awaits—the more wrap skirts we can get our hands on, the better.

Vero Moda Textured Check Midi Skirt, $43 at ASOS

A distinctly spring take on the classic plaid skirt.

Crinkle Maxi Skirt, $40 at ASOS

Everyone knows warm weather means maxi skirts.

Privacy Please Burbank Skirt, $128 at Revolve

Picnic-wear, but make it (mostly) office-appropriate.

Henrik Vibskov Floral Midi Skirt, $112 at Farfetch

A new, less obvious take on spring florals.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake High-Waisted Pleated Skirt, $263 at Matches Fashion

Hot pink midis are always worth having around.

Young Fabulous & Broke Garland Skirt, $128 at Shopbop

Another tie-dye spring skirt iteration, because they’re happening, folks.

Anaak Devika Button Maxi Skirt, $375 at Matches Fashion

A floor-length gingham skirt—in case the tight, high-slit, pencil skirt option wasn’t your speed.

Coohem Ribbed Knit Skirt, $245 at Farfetch

Colorful knit skirts are absolutely the move during changing seasons.

Custom Made Catja Stripy Skirt, $206 at ASOS

Not your average ruffled skirt.

Mara Hoffman Leon Skirt, $325 at Revolve

Nothing makes us feel like spring is here like bright AF colors.

I-Am-Chen Striped Knit Midi Skirt, $213 at Farfetch

Eye-catching, cozy and practical—what’s not to love?

Framed Candy Crush Midi Skirt, $214 at Farfetch

The perfect skirt to wear anywhere this spring.

Tie-Dye Satin Bias-Cut Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The edgiest take on tie-dye satin we’ve ever laid eyes on.

A version of this story was originally published in April 2016.