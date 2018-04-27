StyleCaster
The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

The weather finally matches the calendar—hallelujah!—so naturally we’re having trouble focusing at work. Instead of tackling our overflowing inboxes, we’re daydreaming about open-toe heels, pastel sneakers, and all of the chic sandals. As much as we love clothes, a perfect pair of kicks really capture our hearts. They’re the easiest way to completely transform a look. Add a bright shoe to a neutral outfit and you’re suddenly irreverent, or go monochromatic, matching a statement shoe to your ensemble. Whatever your preferred shoe philosophy is, a new season is the perfect time to splurge to upgrade your collection.

MORE: Your Comprehensive Spring Denim Guide

This season, there’s no shortage of chic shoes to choose from, and we have you covered, from casual weekend brunch to a fancy wedding. Click ahead to shop our top shoe selects of the season.

Tied Up
Photo: Getty Images
You're a Gem

Sandal, $990 at Miu Miu

The Spiral Snake

Sandal, $1,530 at Rene Caovilla

The Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Disco Dust Palms Pump

Pumps, $525 at Brother Vellies

The White Boot

Boot, $219.39 at Tony Bianco

Print Mix
Photo: Getty Images
The Wrap Sandal

Sandal, $895 at Christian Louboutin

These Shoes are Bananas

Sneakers, $88 at J.Crew

The Statement Boot
Photo: Getty Images
The Western Boot

Boot, $1,390 at Chloé

Cherry Blossoms

Wedge, $725 at Aquazzura

The Street Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
The Silver Sandal

Sandal, $498 at Stuart Weitzman

Geometrics

Jacquemus pumps, $670 at Net-a-Porter

Pom Poms
Photo: Getty Images
Clare V. Leopard Print

Espadrilles, $84.95 at Toms

Tied with a Bow

Heels, $890 at Gucci

Feather Details
Photo: Getty Images
The Desert Boot

Boot, $1,310 at Louis Vuitton

Canvas Sandals

Marni sandal, $890 at Net-a-Porter

Slidin' into Spring
Photo: Getty Images
Checkerboard Slides

Slides, $30 at Vans

Beach Time

Sneaker, $99 at Katy Perry Collections

Multi-Colored Party
Photo: Getty Images

