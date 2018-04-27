The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

The weather finally matches the calendar—hallelujah!—so naturally we’re having trouble focusing at work. Instead of tackling our overflowing inboxes, we’re daydreaming about open-toe heels, pastel sneakers, and all of the chic sandals. As much as we love clothes, a perfect pair of kicks really capture our hearts. They’re the easiest way to completely transform a look. Add a bright shoe to a neutral outfit and you’re suddenly irreverent, or go monochromatic, matching a statement shoe to your ensemble. Whatever your preferred shoe philosophy is, a new season is the perfect time to splurge to upgrade your collection.
This season, there’s no shortage of chic shoes to choose from, and we have you covered, from casual weekend brunch to a fancy wedding. Click ahead to shop our top shoe selects of the season.